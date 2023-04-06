Recently, Finland has stopped its indirect support for the PKK terrorist organization’s Syrian presence, the YPG, thanks to the strong stance of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. In exchange, Türkiye withdrew its opposition to Helsinki's NATO membership. Consequently, NATO welcomed its 31st member, Finland, a country that shares a border with Russia and has security concerns related to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his “gratitude” to Russian President Vladimir Putin for “leading Finland to join NATO.”

Despite the apparent celebratory mood surrounding recent events, the future remains uncertain and potentially bleak for all parties involved.

Meanwhile, Putin has taken steps to increase his country's defense posture. He recently removed tactical nuclear weapons from storage and threatened to deploy them in Belarus after the United Kingdom announced plans to send depleted uranium ammunition to Ukraine.

Furthermore, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on Tuesday evening that they are sending the Iskander-M missile system to Belarus. This system is capable of launching both conventional and nuclear missiles, adding to the existing concerns about the security of the region.

Stance on Sweden

President Erdoğan has not changed his stance on Sweden's NATO application, because, unlike Helsinki, there has been no significant improvement in Stockholm's approach toward the PKK-YPG terrorist organization. Despite this, the recent developments regarding Finland's NATO membership have helped to warm northern Europe, a region that has symbolized stability since 1945. However, the inevitable arms race in the region will have negative economic, political and social implications for the affected countries.

In addition to the recent developments surrounding Finland's NATO membership and Russia's military actions in Belarus, there are broader geopolitical implications at play. While the Western Bloc gains another ally in its United States-led encirclement operation against Russia, Putin is expanding his alliances and fortifying supply lines in the east and south of Russia.

Iran's strengthened alliance with China also brings Saudi Arabia, the most important U.S. base in the Middle East, into China's sphere of influence.

The formation of such a massive nuclear alliance poses a threat to the strategic U.S. interests in northern Europe, Asia Minor, Africa, and Latin America. While the U.S. has been intensifying its contacts in Latin America, it remains the "natural ally" of the Eastern Bloc.

The intensification of polarization worldwide indicates that a global war is becoming increasingly inevitable. At best, we risk a return to the Cold War era, which ended with the dissolution of the Soviet Union, and once again enslaving the world in a state of constant tension and fear.

Trump is on stage once again

One political figure who has the potential to prevent this outcome is former U.S. President Donald Trump. He dares to confront the globalist coalition in the U.S. that seeks to build a new "Berlin Wall" along European countries bordering Russia under the current administration of Joe Biden, which could ultimately lead to Chinese expansionism.

Trump boldly declared that he is the only U.S. president in recent decades who has not initiated a war, proving that he has the capability to resist the deep-seated alliances that have ensnared the country.

If he were to assume power, he promises to improve relations with key nations, that Biden has “messed up,” including Russia, China, Iran, Saudi Arabia and European capitals. He also proposes to find realistic solutions to address the situation in Ukraine, which has been left to struggle on its own. His supporters view his strong record of economic and political achievements during his tenure as a positive sign, and they remember the warnings he made years ago about the Ukraine war and energy crisis during his NATO and EU meetings.

This is why he is arrested for coercive reasons, such as giving money to prostitutes, and the "criminal" poses among the police are meticulously presented to the press. CNN and its derivatives, which ignore the scandals about Biden and his son Hunter, convey the accusations that no one takes seriously at as "treason."

They are indeed right to fear and panic about Trump. Because he has very strong public support and “if an accident does not happen" he is shown as the favorite of the upcoming presidential elections.

The job of this man, who has to fight the global gang alone, is very difficult. Also, there is no one to hand over his "turn."