President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan recently delivered a historic address. The Turkish people had been waiting to see how Erdoğan would respond to Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairperson Devlet Bahçeli’s remarks on ending terrorism. Some people, who refuse to appreciate the Turkish leader’s political style, expected him to comment “in passing.”

It is a well-known fact, however, that Erdoğan does not tend to rush his statements in such significant periods. A quick glance at the past would allow one to easily conclude that popular opinion – as opposed to the political elites, the media and opinion leaders – determines the timing and main theme of such speeches.

Erdoğan’s address to the Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) parliamentary caucus marked the beginning of a new chapter following months of “normalization” practices in politics, calls to “keep the domestic front intact,” and efforts to promote “a new political approach for a terror-free Türkiye.” The masses certainly appreciate that this emerging approach in Turkish politics represents a “window of opportunity” that presents the country with a “once-in-a-lifetime chance.”

It was undoubtedly significant that the MHP chairperson personally called for this new approach. Meanwhile, Erdoğan’s vast problem-solving experience remains his greatest strength. Both leaders have reiterated their commitment to fighting terrorism, stressing that this new approach did not mean the reconciliation process’ resumption. Still, the public debate centered around those two main issues as well as the question of “counterparts.”

The president’s speech contained answers to many such questions and presented a comprehensive framework for what lies ahead. Judging by his remarks, the Turkish government will take into account that some groups, that benefit from terrorism and therefore do not want the violence to end, will seek to sabotage good intentions. In this context, the main counterpart of this new approach will be the people. Hence the absence of any calls on terrorist entities in the northern parts of Iraq and Syria. Türkiye will keep fighting terrorism without pause or concessions. As a matter of fact, additional steps will be taken on that front soon.

It is hardly difficult to predict that some circles will attempt to disrupt this effort. A recent terror attack, which targeted the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), was a case in point.

At the same time, some other groups will almost certainly seek to reflect on this new effort in conjunction with the 2028 presidential and parliamentary elections – which will cause them to worry about its potential benefits to the government instead rather than contribute to it. They will also amplify warlords’ remarks in the political arena, taking the matter out of the context of democratization and questioning the transactional details.

Finally, some people will seek to start a timer in an attempt to determine what needs to be done and when as well as who will be involved – only to complain in retrospect that so much time has passed yet no progress has been made.

The Turkish state has the necessary experience under its belt to seize this new opportunity. The government, the political elites and the society have enough experience as well. This window of opportunity can be taken advantage of provided that past experiences are harnessed for the good of this new approach.

The nation’s role as the counterpart applies to the entire political arena and all the different parties. The nation will carefully analyze where each player stands regarding this window of opportunity.