The Turkish economy has been undergoing one of the most important economic rebalancing processes in its history over the past two years. Disinflation policies aimed at combating high inflation, maintaining financial stability, and fiscal discipline-oriented policies have created a certain degree of slowdown in economic activity in the short term. However, they have also contributed to establishing a healthier foundation for growth in the medium and long term.

Recent macroeconomic indicators suggest that despite a controlled slowdown, the Turkish economy has maintained its growth. In this context, it can be argued that the fiscal space created through strengthened fiscal discipline has enabled Türkiye to navigate the economic repercussions of the war between the United States and Iran more effectively.

According to the latest Inflation Report of the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) and assessments of Governor Fatih Karahan with international investors, the disinflation process remains on track, and policy measures are gradually producing results. The moderation in consumer demand, normalization of credit growth, and a more balanced stance in domestic consumption have helped put inflation on a downward path. Improvements in inflation expectations and the recovery in foreign exchange reserves are among the notable achievements of the current economic program.

Nevertheless, potential energy price shocks, geopolitical tensions, rising protectionism in global trade, and uncertainties in international markets continue to pose risks to the inflation outlook. For this reason, maintaining a tight monetary policy stance and effective expectation management remains critical.

One of the key priorities of economic policymakers in recent years has been reserve accumulation and fiscal discipline. The recovery in the Central Bank's reserves has become an important indicator of improving external financing conditions, current account balance, and the restoration of investor confidence.

At the same time, maintaining budget discipline, allocating public expenditures more efficiently, and ensuring coordination between fiscal and monetary policies have become essential pillars of the economic program.

As frequently emphasized by Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, lasting price stability can only be achieved through the coordinated implementation of monetary and fiscal policies.

State of industry

The true strength of the Turkish economy lies not only in financial indicators but also in its potential for productive capacity. Over the past two decades, the country has built a substantial industrial base, accumulated export experience, and developed a dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem. In this regard, Türkiye's Top 500 Industrial Enterprises (ISO 500) survey published by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry in recent weeks serves as an important benchmark for assessing Türkiye's industrial strength.

The latest ISO 500 results reveal a real increase in production-based sales, indicating that industrial growth has not been driven solely by price effects but has also been supported by an expansion in actual volumes. This development points to the resilience of Türkiye’s manufacturing sector and reinforces expectations that industry will remain a key driver of economic growth in the coming period.

Sectors such as defense, automotive, machinery, iron and steel, chemicals and energy equipment stand out as drivers of industrial dynamism. Despite a high-interest-rate environment, many large industrial enterprises have tended to continue pursuing capacity expansion, technological investments and export-oriented growth strategies. Hence, the relationship between industrial production and economic growth has become more critical than ever for Türkiye.

Industrial production data show that the defense industry, in particular, has gained significant momentum. While domestic demand has moderated, growth is increasingly being driven by production, exports, and investment.

Industrial policies will play a central role in shaping this transformation. A significant portion of Türkiye's recent achievements has emerged in high-value-added production sectors. The defense industry stands out as one of the most notable examples of this transformation. For the first time, both Aselsan and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) were ranked among the top ten companies in the ISO 500. This development highlights not only the expanding scale of Türkiye's defense industry but also the progress achieved in the country's technology-intensive production capabilities.

Rising localization rates, growing expertise in electronics and software systems, and strong high-value-added export performance are strengthening Türkiye's position within global value chains. Similarly, investments in electric vehicles, digital technologies, artificial intelligence (AI) applications, and green transformation projects may enhance the quality and sophistication of the country's industrial structure. This transformation is also consistent with the objectives outlined in the 12th Development Plan (2024-2028), which emphasizes technology-oriented production and sustainable development.

Cautious optimism

Expectations for the coming period generally point toward cautious optimism. A continued decline in inflation, greater predictability in financial conditions, and a gradual easing of the global interest rate cycle could strengthen investment appetite. In particular, industrial investments, technology-oriented production projects, and export-driven capacity expansions may gain new momentum.

Growth forecasts published by international institutions also underline the resilience of the Turkish economy. At a time when many advanced economies are experiencing relatively weak growth, Türkiye's ability to sustain positive growth highlights the strength of its production infrastructure and entrepreneurial capacity.

Maintaining prudent expectations remains important during the rebalancing process. Ongoing geopolitical tensions, volatility in energy prices, and potential fluctuations in international financial markets remain significant sources of risk for the Turkish economy.

Domestically, the success of the disinflation program depends on the continued commitment of policymakers, the preservation of fiscal discipline, and the maintenance of policy consistency. In other words, the ultimate success of Türkiye's rebalancing process depends not only on a reduction in external uncertainties but also on the sustained political and institutional commitment to the current economic program.

In conclusion, the Turkish economy today is not only an economy attempting to reduce inflation. It is also an economy seeking to preserve its productive capacity, expand exports, sustain technological investments, and transition toward a more sustainable growth model. The disinflation process and the strengthening of industrial production should not be viewed as alternatives but rather as complementary objectives. However, transforming this potential into a long-term success story will require sustained commitment to disinflation policies, fiscal discipline, structural reforms, and effective management of global risks.