A group of activists from Türkiye participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla's Spring 2026 Mission have reaffirmed their determination to break the Israeli blockade on Gaza and deliver humanitarian assistance.

Fatih Varol, a board member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Saturday that the Turkish delegation is among the initiative's most significant components.

"Türkiye has deep-rooted historical ties with Palestine. As a people, we feel the tragedy unfolding in Gaza much more profoundly. In this regard, both public support in Türkiye and the backing of Turkish civil society organizations are very strong," he said.

Varol said the Turkish delegation has contributed not only to the fleet's administration and coordination, but also to vessel preparations at Mediterranean ports through financial support.

He also noted that more than 10 lawmakers from both governing and opposition parties in Türkiye attended the Global Sumud Parliamentarians Congress in Brussels on April 22, forming the diplomatic arm of the mission.

According to Varol, lawmakers from around the world agreed during the meeting to raise calls in their respective parliaments to end the genocide in Gaza, lift the blockade on Palestine, ensure Israel complies with international law, and activate international criminal justice mechanisms.

He said the initiative would help increase international political pressure on Israel and grow through coordinated efforts aimed at paving the way for a freer world.

Görkem Duru, another Turkish activist, said participants are preparing to sail toward Gaza as part of the 2026 mission, stressing that a "fake cease-fire" has not ended occupation, blockade, or violence.

"Last year, the Global Sumud Flotilla set sail. This year, despite the cease-fire, the blockade and occupation continue, so we are setting out again, stronger and more numerous, to break the blockade," he said.

Duru added that final preparations are underway at Italy's Augusta Port, while vessels departing from Barcelona have already arrived.

Activist Ömer Aslan, known as the "Local John Wick" due to his resemblance to the character portrayed by Keanu Reeves, said he joined the mission out of humanitarian responsibility.

"While innocent babies and civilians in Gaza suffer oppression and violence, I could not live comfortably in my own country. I joined this peaceful humanitarian action to raise awareness both among my followers and globally," he said.

Aslan said activists from across the world have joined the flotilla regardless of language, religion, or nationality, united by a common cause.

The Global Sumud Flotilla was created to break Israel's blockade of Gaza, deliver humanitarian aid, and draw international attention to the situation in the enclave.

Created in 2025 by NGO representatives, activists and volunteers from various countries, the flotilla launched its second mission to Gaza.

Its Spring 2026 Mission departed from Barcelona on April 12 with around 70 vessels and nearly 1,000 participants from 70 countries, significantly larger than a previous mission in September 2025, which included 42 boats and 462 participants.

The Israeli military halted the roughly 40 boats assembled by the same organization last October as they attempted to reach blockaded Gaza, arresting Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and more than 450 other participants.

Israel, which controls all access to the Gaza Strip, denies withholding supplies for its more than 2 million residents. ⁠Yet, Palestinians ⁠and international aid bodies say supplies reaching the territory are still insufficient, despite a cease-fire reached in October, which included guarantees of increased aid.

The Gaza Strip needs around 450 tons of flour daily, while only around 200 tons are currently available, Gaza's government media office said earlier this month.

Israel is intensifying a policy of "engineered starvation" in Gaza by restricting flour supplies, the office said in a statement.

Despite the cease-fire agreement that allows the entry of 600 trucks per day, Israel allows only 38% of the prewar supply, it added.

The office said the crisis worsened after World Central Kitchen halted its flour support, as the U.S.-based charity previously provided 20 to 30 tons daily, while the World Food Program reduced its supplies from 300 to 200 tons per day, adding that several other organizations have also suspended their bread and flour programs to the enclave.

About 1.9 million people in Gaza, out of a population of 2.4 million, remain displaced and live in harsh conditions in worn-out tents after their homes were destroyed during Israel's two-year war.

Despite the cease-fire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, living conditions have not significantly improved, amid Israel's failure to allow the agreed levels of humanitarian aid, including food, medical supplies and shelter materials.

The war in Gaza has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians and injured about 172,000 others, and has caused widespread destruction affecting around 90% of civilian infrastructure.