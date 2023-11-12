Speaking to journalists as he was returning from Saudi Arabia where he attended a summit of Arab League and Organizaton for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Palestine-Israel conflict, Erdoğan reiterated his calls for solution. He was critical of US administration and said they cannot agree with President Joe Biden as long as he approaches the issue by seeing Gaza as Israeli land.

The president also made a call to every regional actor, including Israel and Hamas, to hold talks, highlighting that such a meeting would be the best way to serve peace.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...