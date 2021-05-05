President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday discussed the delivery of the Sputnik V vaccine in a phone call.

The two leaders discussed the fight against COVID-19, in addition to the supplies of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine.

Turkey's Health Ministry last week issued emergency approval for Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, making it the third COVID-19 vaccine available for use in the country. Though Turkey has yet to receive any shipments of the vaccine, the health minister announced that they would acquire the jab soon.

President Erdoğan last week confirmed the expected delivery of the vaccine. Erdoğan said Turkey does not have any problems in regards to its COVID-19 vaccine supplies. “We have enough vaccines for now. We held talks with Russia and we will bring in the Sputnik V vaccine,” Erdoğan told reporters in Istanbul on Friday.

His remarks come at a time when the number of shots administered against the virus exceeded more than 24.1 million. Some 14 million people have had their first shots while more than 9.8 million have received the second dose of the vaccine.