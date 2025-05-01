President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday received letters of credentials from the newly appointed ambassadors of Belarus, Brazil, Ecuador, Georgia and Vietnam.

Erdoğan received Belarusian Ambassador Anatoly Glaz, Brazilian Ambassador Gilda Motta Santos Neves, Ecuadorian Ambassador Pedro Vintimilla, Georgian Ambassador Archil Kalandia and Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Thi Thu Ha at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara.

The envoys also introduced Erdoğan to their families and embassy staff and posed for souvenir pictures with Erdoğan.

Erdoğan later held bilateral talks with each ambassador.

Türkiye and Belarus enjoy cordial ties, as well as cooperation in many fields such as economy and trade, cultural and humanitarian affairs, military and the defense industry.

With Brazil, Türkiye’s ties date back to the 19th century when the Ottoman Empire and the Empire of Brazil first established diplomatic ties.

Brazil is also Türkiye’s first strategic partner in South America and its biggest trade partner in the region.

Türkiye also enjoys excellent ties with Ecuador, another key trade partner in South America. Bilateral trade has significantly grown in recent years, amounting to $117.4 million in 2019. Ecuador opened its Embassy in Ankara at the end of 2009 and the Turkish Embassy in Quito was opened in 2012. Türkiye has an Honorary Consulate in Guayaquil, while Ecuador has one in Istanbul.

Türkiye and Vietnam have a joint economic commission mechanism and a business council active since 2005. Türkiye is the largest investment partner of Vietnam in the Middle East region, with a total investment of approximately $1 billion.

National carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) operates 14 flights per week between Istanbul and Hanoi and Istanbul-Ho Chi Minh City, with one flight daily on each route.

Bilateral trade volume hit $2.28 billion in 2023.

With neighboring Georgia, Türkiye was among the first countries to recognize its independence in 1991. Mutual high-level visits have been carried out on a regular basis since.

Both countries have opened embassies in each other’s capitals. Türkiye has a Consulate General in Batumi, while Georgia has two Consulates General in Istanbul and Trabzon.

Türkiye’s relations with Georgia are at a strategic partnership level. Türkiye has been the biggest trade partner of Georgia since 2007 and among the leading investor countries to Georgia.