The European Union on Monday expressed condolences over the brutal killing of 13 innocent Turkish civilians by the PKK terrorist group in northern Iraq

"We have seen deeply troubling reports about the killing of 13 Turkish citizens by the PKK, a designated terrorist organization, in northern Iraq last week," Peter Stano, EU Commission spokesperson, told Anadolu Agency (AA).

"We would like to offer our condolences to the Turkish people and express our heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims," he added.

Another statement came from Afghanistan on Monday, as the country strongly condemned the incident.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement said the targeting and killing of civilians is against humanity, as well as Islamic values.

"Afghanistan, as the main victim of global terrorism, has declared its solidarity with the Turkish people and considers itself a partner and ally of the friendly country of the Republic of Turkey in the fight against terrorism," the ministry said.

The Afghan government extended its deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims.

"We condemn these inhumane and barbaric acts in the strongest terms and call for a more concerted fight against terrorism," Afghan Ambassador to Turkey Amir Ramin said in a separate statement.

The bodies of the Turkish citizens were found during Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Iraq, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Sunday.

Upon the announcement, a series of condolences came from the friends and allies of Turkey.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev conveyed his sympathies to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over the attack.

"We are extremely outraged by this horrific act of terrorism against civilians and strongly condemn all manifestations of terrorism," he said.

Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar, Prime Minister Ersan Saner and Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu also offered their condolences.

Tatar condemned the terror attack and said, "On behalf of myself and the Turkish Cypriot people, I extend my condolences to 13 brothers and their families, relatives and the Turkish nation."

The U.S. State Department issued a statement on the incident, saying the U.S. stands with its NATO ally Turkey and offering its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in northern Iraq.

"The United States deplores the death of Turkish citizens ... We stand with our NATO ally Turkey and extend our condolences to the families of those lost in the recent fighting. If reports of the death of Turkish civilians at the hands of the PKK, a designated terrorist organization, are confirmed, we condemn this action in the strongest possible terms," it said.

One of Turkey's other NATO allies, the U.K., also extended condolences.

"I was deeply saddened by the news that Turkish soldiers and civilians lost their lives in northern Iraq. I offer our condolences to Turkey and allies and to those affected at this difficult time," British Ambassador to Turkey Dominick Chilcott said on Twitter.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry issued an official statement on the incident.

"Pakistan condemns in the strongest terms the heinous act of terrorism in which 13 Turkish nationals were martyred in Gara, Iraq," it said.

Some other states who expressed their condolences were Somalia, Bulgaria, Iran and Qatar.