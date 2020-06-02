Turkey's foreign minister on Tuesday spoke on the phone with his counterparts in four countries to discuss the fight against the coronavirus and the subsequent normalization process.
According to diplomatic sources, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held phone conversations with Serbia's Ivica Dacic, Nigeria's Kalla Ankourao, Montenegro's Srdjan Darmanovic and Chad's Cherif Mahamat Zene.
The pandemic has killed over 376,200 people worldwide, with more than 6.3 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 2.71 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
