Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu headed to Palestine for a groundbreaking trip to meet with his Palestinian counterpart and the country's president on Tuesday to be followed by a visit to Israel to meet Israeli officials on Wednesday.

Çavuşoğlu is scheduled to meet his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, he will hold meetings with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov, the first visit by a Turkish official in the past 15 years.

Çavuşoğlu is also expected to visit Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem during his trip.

On Monday, the Palestinian top diplomat said Israel might oppose Turkey’s well-intentioned approach toward the concretization of a two-state solution and political negotiations with Palestine.

Al-Maliki said that Palestine welcomed the visit of a big delegation from Turkey and that agreements are expected to be signed following the second round of the Turkey-Palestine Joint Committee. Similarly, Palestine’s Ambassador to Turkey Faed Mustafa said that the recent rapprochement between Turkey and Israel is no concern for Palestine and highlighted that the support from the Turkish government and people for the Palestinian cause will continue. “We do not think it (ties between Israel-Turkey) will have a negative effect. We respect Turkey’s choices. We respect Turkey’s sovereignty. Turkey decides on its own with whom it establishes relationships or not,” Mustafa told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Ties between Turkey and Israel froze after the death of 10 civilians in an Israeli raid on a Turkish flotilla carrying aid for the Gaza Strip in 2010. The two countries once again expelled their ambassadors in 2018 after another bitter falling-out and relations since remained tense. In recent months, however, the two countries have been working on a rapprochement.

Turkey has said there would be no change to Ankara’s position toward the Palestinians despite the normalization efforts with Israel.