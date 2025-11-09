A close aide to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz underlined his country's ambition to strengthen relations with Türkiye. Jurgen Hardt, a senior lawmaker from Merz' party CDU/CSU, told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Sunday that they would support Türkiye's inclusion in the EU's security and defense structures.

"It's not possible to think about European foreign and security policy without having in mind the NATO partners. Especially, you cannot make Europe secure without the U.K., without Norway, without Türkiye,” Hardt said.

He said Merz's recent visit to Ankara was successful and will strengthen cooperation between the EU and Türkiye in the coming months across various fields, including security and defense.

"We have ideas and concepts on how to integrate non-EU member states into the European security and defense structures, not only in NATO, but also in EU structures. What is possible with the United Kingdom, in principle, should also be possible with Türkiye," he said.

Hardt, who serves as foreign affairs spokesperson for the Christian Democrats' parliamentary group, or the CDU/CSU, expressed support for including Turkish defense industry firms in EU programs, such as the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative.

"Türkiye is a NATO partner. We trust Türkiye on our security issues. We see what Türkiye is doing to defend our NATO territory. They are on our side, and every Turkish weapon, every Turkish soldier is also defending our freedom and security,” said Hardt.

"We should think about how we can find models where EU defense capability, the SAFE program, also integrates not only into the U.K., Norway and Iceland, but probably also our NATO partner Türkiye into that," he said, adding that Turkish participation would elevate Europe's deterrence capabilities.

The European Union recently established multibillion-euro defense initiatives to strengthen the bloc's military capabilities amid global uncertainties and perceived threats from Russia. The SAFE program would allocate 150 billion euros ($173 billion) for joint defense procurement.

Türkiye, a EU candidate country, expressed interest in joining the programs and received support from major member states, including Germany, Spain and Italy. But minor players, Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, objected, stalling the process.

Merz, who paid his inaugural visit to Ankara on Oct. 30, has been among the leading European figures who urged closer cooperation between the EU and Türkiye, especially in security and defense issues.

The chancellor said during the visit that the world is entering a "new geopolitical phase" amid fierce competition among great powers. He proposed reviving a strategic dialogue with Ankara, further enhancing EU-Türkiye cooperation and making use of the enormous potential in ties.

Hardt said the new chancellor attaches great importance to relations with Türkiye and wants to enhance cooperation, including in defense, the economy, energy and migration.

"I want to underline that the first visit of the new chancellor, except to the U.S., outside the European Union was to Türkiye, because Türkiye is one of our closest allies in NATO, but also one of the biggest partners for Germany in trade and regional politics," said Hardt.

He noted that the German government's approval of Eurofighter jet sales to Türkiye, jointly produced by the U.K., Germany, Italy and Spain, signals a policy shift and demonstrates Berlin's willingness to strengthen security and defense cooperation with Ankara.

No ‘megaphone diplomacy’

Hardt emphasized that the new German government has moved from the previous governments' often confrontational approach. Instead of engaging in public disputes or "megaphone diplomacy," the current government prioritizes quiet, constructive dialogue with Ankara, based on common interests.

"If foreign policy is too much influenced by the messages the politician on one or the other side wants to give to its own audience and not to listen to the other side but to present messages to their own audience to make points in the home arena – that sometimes harms the value of such communication," according to the veteran politician.

"We will not hide away our concerns; we will also mention our concerns, but we will do it in a way that the other side can accept, that the other side probably is able and willing to think about," he said, adding that both sides are addressing their policy differences and political concerns through a constructive, trust-based dialogue.

The conservative lawmaker said Berlin is now willing to pursue closer dialogue and cooperation on foreign policy matters. He noted that Türkiye's growing regional role makes cooperation essential.

"We know about the role of Türkiye in the war of Russia against Ukraine, we know that Türkiye is a fair mediator in some fields and also a supporter of Ukraine,” he said, adding that Ankara’s efforts are greatly appreciated by Europeans.

"We also see a huge role of Türkiye concerning the situation in Syria,” said Hardt, adding that Berlin and Ankara share common views on political transition, economic recovery and stability in Syria.

"Türkiye also has a long border with Syria; it has the necessity to make this border secure. But on the other hand, it also needs to help people start a new Syria, which is a partner for its neighbors, especially for Türkiye, and this is also where we support the Turkish government," he said.

Merz underlined Germany's interest in deepening strategic dialogue with Türkiye on foreign policy and security matters during his visit to Ankara, while seeking to expand economic cooperation.

Merz and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced plans at a joint news conference during the former's visit to Ankara, to increase trade from $50 billion to $60 billion in the near future, and talked about potential investments, including in rail systems and transport infrastructure.

Hardt said deeper economic cooperation with partners like Türkiye carries strategic significance as Europe confronts mounting security threats alongside severe economic challenges, including disruptive tariff policies, export restrictions on critical raw materials and escalating risks of trade wars.

"We should cooperate closer together in foreign security issues, but also in economic issues because we see there's a huge threat from Russia on our security, but there's also a huge threat to free world trade,” he said.

Germany wants to develop "strategic partnerships" with close economic partners to address the challenges together in the coming years and decades, said Hardt.

"We want to have welfare for our people on a basis of free trade and we want to have security for our people on the basis of freedom and democracy. These are the two pillars that are more important than they were in the past, and therefore we need to stabilize our alliances and probably increase partnerships,” he said.

Regarding Türkiye's EU membership process, Hardt noted that the German coalition government maintains a positive stance and supports progress in that area. He emphasized that for all candidate countries, advancement in accession negotiations hinges on harmonizing national legislation with EU standards and fulfilling the bloc's economic and political criteria, including respect for democracy, rule of law and human rights.