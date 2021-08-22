President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan highlighted the importance of international cooperation to prevent a new migration wave from Afghanistan as he discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan, including the migrant crisis, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a statement by the Presidential Communications Directorate said Sunday.

Erdoğan told Johnson that Turkey’s priority in Afghanistan was to evacuate its citizens and that the country would continue to ensure security at Kabul airport if necessary conditions are met.

The president also noted that a new migration wave would be unavoidable if necessary precautions are not taken in Afghanistan and Iran.

He continued by saying that all actors, including European countries, need to sincerely take action to prevent the potential migration crisis, which may create new tragedies.

To do so, the president said it was necessary for the countries to provide assistance to Afghans in their countries and neighboring states, by boosting funds to relevant U.N. authorities to help them play a more active role.