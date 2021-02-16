Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun criticized a recent report by the National Security and Struggle against Terrorism Coordinator (NCTV), the main counterterrorism unit in the Netherlands, saying that it is biased and agrees with the ideology of neo-Nazis.

In a statement posted on his Twitter account, Altun said the statement of far-right politicians like Geert Wilders and his supporters did not mean anything, but what is really concerning is that seemingly moderate governments and policymakers in Europe seem to agree with such ideology.

Altun slammed the report for being biased, inaccurate and ignorant.

No word that Geert Wilders and his merry band of neo-Nazis ever uttered has amounted to anything. The real danger is that seemingly moderate governments and ostensibly responsible policymakers in Europe seem to concur. — Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) February 15, 2021

The aforementioned report, secretly prepared by the NCTV claimed that the unit wanted to warn Dutch municipalities and authorities against Turkish associations in the Netherlands, according to the HP/De Tijd daily. The report also claimed that the Turkish citizens in the Netherlands were likely to be manipulated by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who they said allegedly wanted to become the leader of Sunni Muslims around the world.

The report also falsely claimed that Turkish nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) spread Salafist ideology and that Turkish Islamic organizations in the Netherlands were allegedly in contact with “radical” imams in Turkey.

In response to the leaking of the report, NCTV expressed they were sorry about it as they are still in the process of investigating Turkey’s influence in the Netherlands and the report was incomplete.

Meanwhile, Wilders urged Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to “show courage” to oppose Erdoğan, stop his influence in the Netherlands, expel the Turkish ambassador and Turkey from NATO.

In a later tweet, Wilders shared a drawing of Erdoğan with the Daesh terrorist flag in the background and called him a terrorist.

Turkey was one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group in 2013.

The country has since been attacked by the group’s terrorists multiple times.

The terrorist group has carried out at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

Daesh terrorists frequently attempt to enter Turkey by crossing the border through Syria.

The far-right politician frequently targets Erdoğan and exploits anti-Turkey rhetoric as part of his domestic policy.

Wilders, the leader of the Dutch anti-Islam Party for Freedom (PVV), lost four seats in the European Parliament election in May 2019, in which the Social Democrat Party emerged as the surprise winner.

Throughout his political career, Wilders has proven himself to be a racist through his numerous abhorrent anti-Islam comments.