Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay an official visit to Canada on June 25-26 for talks aimed at deepening bilateral relations, expanding economic cooperation and discussing key regional and global security issues, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan is scheduled to begin his visit in Toronto on Thursday with a tour of the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station, one of Canada's largest nuclear energy facilities. Turkish officials said the visit is intended to provide firsthand insight into Canada's capabilities and expertise in the nuclear energy sector as Ankara seeks to expand its own energy portfolio.

The foreign minister will also attend a meeting with business leaders, academics and representatives of civil society organizations to discuss opportunities for economic cooperation and investment between the two countries.

On Friday, Fidan will travel to Ottawa for talks with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand. The meeting is expected to focus on strengthening political dialogue, boosting trade and investment, and elevating Türkiye-Canada relations to the level of a strategic partnership.

Turkish officials said Fidan will emphasize the importance of increasing high-level contacts and reciprocal visits, while calling for efforts to remove barriers to trade and accelerate negotiations on a long-discussed free trade agreement.

Bilateral trade between Türkiye and Canada reached approximately $2.7 billion (TL 125.54 billion) in 2025, with Turkish exports totaling $1.57 billion and imports from Canada standing at $1.16 billion. Turkish officials have said there is significant potential for further growth in trade and investment ties.

Energy cooperation is also expected to feature prominently in the discussions. Fidan is expected to highlight opportunities for collaboration in nuclear energy and other energy sectors, while advocating closer cooperation in the defense industry and stronger military ties between the NATO allies.

Regional security issues are also expected to be on the agenda. Sources said Fidan will stress the need to remain vigilant against attempts to undermine the recent understanding reached between the United States and Iran. He is also expected to underline the importance of restoring unrestricted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as vital for global trade and energy supplies.

The Turkish foreign minister is expected to reiterate Ankara's support for diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war and call for increased international pressure on Israel over its policies in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon.

Relations between Türkiye and Canada have expanded in recent years, particularly in defense and nuclear energy cooperation. Canada is home to an estimated 130,000 Turkish citizens, while direct air connectivity has increased following Turkish Airlines' decision to raise its weekly flights to Canada from 12 to 21 earlier this year.

Fidan has maintained regular consultations with his Canadian counterpart. Most recently, Canadian Minister Anita Anand visited Türkiye on March 17, 2026.