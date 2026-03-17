Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz met with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand in Ankara on Tuesday to discuss bilateral ties and regional developments.

The meeting took place at the Presidential Complex and was also attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Levent Gümrükçü, according to Turkish officials.

In a statement shared on social media, Yılmaz said the talks focused on enhancing cooperation in key areas such as energy, trade and defense, while also addressing broader regional and global issues.

He warned that a prolonged conflict risks deepening instability. “The continuation of war increases destruction and carries the risk of deepening hostilities, in addition to its economic and social impacts,” Yılmaz said.

He added that Türkiye is working to prevent further escalation in the region and to promote diplomatic solutions. “As Türkiye, we are mobilizing all our means to prevent rising tensions in our region, strengthen channels of diplomacy and dialogue, and open pathways to peace,” he said.

Yılmaz also thanked Anand for what he described as her constructive contributions during the visit.