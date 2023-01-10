Pope Francis has commended Türkiye's mediation efforts in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and called on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to "continue his efforts for peace,” according to Lütfullah Göktaş, Türkiye’s ambassador to the Vatican.

The Pope's comments came during a meeting with ambassadors in the Vatican, including Göktaş. The Pope told Göktaş during the reception that Erdoğan should continue his efforts to achieve peace, the Turkish ambassador revealed via Twitter on Monday. "Türkiye's efforts to mediate between Russia and Ukraine are also appreciated by the Vatican," said Göktaş.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator and constructive role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly called on Kyiv and Moscow to end the war through negotiations. It hosted the first high-level talks between the sides at the beginning of the conflict in March and strived to keep its ties intact with both sides.

In July, Ankara spearheaded efforts alongside the United Nations to facilitate an agreement between Russia and Ukraine to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began last February. A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the U.N. was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

The first ship carrying grain departed on Aug. 1, 2022, from the Ukrainian port of Odessa under the historic deal, which has been crucial in responding to a growing global food crisis.

Ankara has also enabled a prisoner swap between the warring countries in September 2022 as the sides exchanged 200 prisoners of war.

Just last week, Erdoğan discussed with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy issues related to humanitarian assistance, the grain corridor, and Türkiye’s readiness to diplomatically contribute to the peace process. In a separate phone call, the Turkish leader told Russian President Vladimir Putin that peace and negotiation calls must be supported by a unilateral cease-fire as well as a vision for a fair solution.

Furthermore, Russian and Ukrainian human rights commissioners are due for a meeting in Türkiye this week, for talks that are likely to include necessary steps needed over the course of the war.

Addressing the ambassadors in the annual New Year's meeting, the Pope said it was time to call for "peace in a world that is witnessing heightened divisions and wars." He addressed key challenges facing the world today, including the war in Ukraine, Syria and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"Today, I feel bound to renew my appeal for an immediate end to this senseless conflict, whose effects are felt in entire regions, also outside of Europe, due to its repercussions in areas of energy and food production, above all in Africa and the Middle East," the Pope said, referring to the Ukraine war.

On the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, he said the Vatican was “watching the conflict with concern,” noting that Jerusalem – a city sacred for Jews, Christians and Muslims – was being “especially affected” by the clashes. “The name Jerusalem recalls the mission of being a city of peace, but it has unfortunately been a city of conflict,” he noted.

"I express my hope that the authorities of the State of Israel and those of the State of Palestine can recover the courage and determination to engage in dialogue directly for the sake of implementing the two-state solution in all aspects, in conformity with international law and all pertinent resolutions of the United Nations,” the Pope concluded.