Turkey's Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun condemned the Israeli airstrike that destroyed a high-rise building housing the offices of The Associated Press (AP) and Al-Jazeera in the Gaza Strip.

The attack on the two offices was a blow to the freedom of the press, Altun said in a Tweet on his official account. "I curse these lowly attacks by Israel attacking press centers to cover up their massacres," he said, adding that Israel continues its massacres and war crimes.

Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın joined the condemnation, saying that Turkey's struggle with "this malignant power" will continue until the occupation is over and all of Palestine has been liberated.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu meanwhile marked the 73rd anniversary of the "nakba," or "catastrophe," when Palestinians were forced to flee during the 1948 war over Israel's establishment. In a tweet, the foreign minister highlighted that hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were exiled from their homeland, noting that the Palestinian people are still subject to ethnic, religious and cultural cleansing. "Will forever stand by Palestinian brothers & sisters in their fight for freedom & dignity," the tweet read.

In the past week, Israel has targeted the press and Turkish journalists, drawing condemnation from press institutions around the world.

Ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed over a hundred with fatalities including dozens of minors.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem since last week when an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families. The decision was later postponed.

Protests in solidarity with residents of the neighborhood have been targeted by Israeli forces, who raided Al-Aqsa Mosque and sided with far-right Israelis and settlers attacking Palestinians.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move that has never been recognized by the international community.