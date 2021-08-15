Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu reassured Turkish citizens stuck in Kabul that the embassy is working to ensure their safety and that it continues to run operations despite ongoing chaos in Afghanistan amid a takeover by Taliban militants.

"Turkey is in touch with all Afghan authorities for the safety of its citizens," Çavuşoğlu said, adding that citizens who would like to leave or stay in Afghanistan can contact the embassy for assistance.

"Turkey is prepared for all possibilities," the foreign minister said.

Earlier on Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Turkey will do everything in its power to help Afghanistan reach stability as soon as possible.

Turkey has been facing a surge of irregular migrants from the war-torn country.

Concerns have risen over a possible spike in migrants from Afghanistan due to the United States' pullout from that country after two decades.

Video footage has shown large groups of migrants in the border area with Iran, although the Turkish government says there has been no surge yet in numbers.

Turkey, which hosts around 4 million refugees, is currently building new security measures on its eastern border, including a wall along parts of the 300-kilometer (186-mile) border. Afghans are believed to be the second-largest refugee community after Syrians.

The Taliban have pressed a sweeping offensive across Afghanistan in recent months, capitalizing on the last stages of the U.S. troop withdrawal, due to be completed by the end of August, and raising fears of a potential humanitarian crisis.

The United Nations recently estimated half of Afghanistan's 39 million people are in need of aid, and called on the international community to maintain financial support for the country.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said recently that surveillance at the Iranian border had been increased with additional troops, among other measures.

Many of the migrants arriving via Iran are heading for Istanbul to find work or passage to another coastal city from which to embark for Europe.