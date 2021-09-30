Turkey welcomes the appointment of the new Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Thursday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with African Union Commission head Moussa Faki in the capital Ankara, Çavuşoğlu said Turkey welcomes the country's first woman president, saying that the country will continue to support Tunisia.

Tunisia's President Kais Saied on Wednesday named geologist Najla Bouden as the country's first-ever female prime minister-designate, two months after he seized wide-ranging powers.

Bouden will be Tunisia's 10th prime minister since a 2011 uprising overthrew longtime dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, sparking the Arab Spring revolts.

The country has won international plaudits for its democratic transition but many Tunisians have seen little improvement in their lives and have become disillusioned with a dysfunctional and corrupt political process.

Saied's moves placed vast executive powers in the hands of the president, who will himself head the Cabinet.

His rulings on Sept. 22 also extended the suspension of Parliament.

Bouden, the same age as Saied at 63, is a former director at PromESsE, a higher education reform project, and has held senior positions at Tunisia's higher education ministry.

Originally from Kairouan, she is a French-educated geologist with a doctorate in geological engineering and is a lecturer at Tunisia's national engineering school.