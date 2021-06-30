Turkey will continue working with Russia for peace and political process in Syria, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Wednesday.

Çavuşoğlu's statement came in a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov following a meeting between the two in Turkey's Mediterranean resort city Antalya.

"Besides bilateral relations, there are regional issues that we are working with Russia. We discussed the developments in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan and Karabakh. Our aim is to maintain stability and peace in these regions. We will continue to work for the continuation of calm in Syria," he noted.

Çavuşoğlu said that the two countries made significant contributions to the establishment of cease-fires in both Syria and Libya, adding that further steps need to be taken for Libya to reintegrate the country’s divided institutions.

“The political unity and territorial integrity of the country is our priority. I hope everything goes as planned in Libya and peace and stability will be firmly established,” Çavuşoğlu said.

He also emphasized the effectiveness of the Astana format for peace and territorial integrity in Syria. “The process for the writing of a new constitution should begin. Also, all terrorist organizations that pose a threat to Syria's integrity need to be cleared. The YPG/PKK presence still prevails in the country,” he said.

The two top diplomats discussed a wide range of topics, including the situation in the South Caucasus, Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, Ukraine, Central Asia, Eastern Mediterranean, Black Sea, Syria and Libya, according to earlier statements by the Russian Foreign Ministry.