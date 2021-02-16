A steady stream of condemnations continues to come in from all around the world over the execution of 13 Turkish citizens by the PKK terrorist organization in Iraq's northern Gara region.

One of the most recent messages came from the Turkic Council on Monday. In a statement, the council's Secretary-General Baghdad Amreyev "strongly condemned" the treacherous terrorist attack.

"I wish God's mercy on the martyrs who lost their lives in this heinous attack, convey our condolences to their families and the people of Turkey and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded," he said.

Amreyev underlined that the Turkic Council considers terrorism a "crime against humanity" and reiterated the council's "firm support to brotherly Turkey" in its resolute fight against terrorism.

Palestinian groups on Monday also condemned the massacre.

Hamas "condemns the execution of 13 Turkish citizens in Gara," the group's spokesperson Sami Abu Zuhri tweeted.

"We offer our condolences to the families of the martyrs, the people of Turkey, and the Turkish state," he said. "May Allah protect Turkey from all kinds of evil."

The Palestine Scholars Association in the Diaspora also condemned "the treacherous terrorist crime."

Bosnia-Herzegovina was another nation to denounce the brutal killing on Monday.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the families of the victims and the entire Turkish people," the Bosnian Presidency said in a statement.

The bodies of the Turkish citizens were found during Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Iraq, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Sunday.

Upon the announcement, a series of condolences poured in from Turkey's friends and allies.

The European Union and Afghanistan also expressed their condolences late Monday.

"We have seen deeply troubling reports about the killing of 13 Turkish citizens by the PKK, a designated terrorist organization, in northern Iraq last week," Peter Stano, EU Commission spokesperson, told Anadolu Agency (AA).

"We would like to offer our condolences to the Turkish people and express our heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims," he added.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry in a statement described the targeting and killing of civilians as contrary to humanity and Islamic values.

"Afghanistan, as the main victim of global terrorism, has declared its solidarity with the Turkish people and considers itself a partner and ally of the friendly country of the Republic of Turkey in the fight against terrorism," the ministry said.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed his sympathies to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over the attack.

"We are extremely outraged by this horrific act of terrorism against civilians and strongly condemn all manifestations of terrorism," he said.

Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar, Prime Minister Ersan Saner and Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu also offered their condolences.

Tatar condemned the terror attack and said, "On behalf of myself and the Turkish Cypriot people, I extend my condolences to 13 brothers and their families, relatives and the Turkish nation."

The U.S. State Department issued a statement on the incident, saying that the U.S. stands with its NATO ally Turkey and offered its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in northern Iraq.

"The United States deplores the death of Turkish citizens ... We stand with our NATO ally Turkey and extend our condolences to the families of those lost in the recent fighting. If reports of the death of Turkish civilians at the hands of the PKK, a designated terrorist organization, are confirmed, we condemn this action in the strongest possible terms," it said.

Another NATO ally, the U.K., also shared its condolences.

"I was deeply saddened by the news that Turkish soldiers and civilians lost their lives in northern Iraq. I offer our condolences to Turkey and allies and to those affected at this difficult time," British Ambassador to Turkey Dominick Chilcott said on Twitter.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry issued an official statement on the incident.

"Pakistan condemns in the strongest terms the heinous act of terrorism in which 13 Turkish nationals were martyred in Gara, Iraq," it said.

Other states that also reached out to Turkey in light of the attack were Somalia, Bulgaria, Iran and Qatar.