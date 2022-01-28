Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar said Thursday that it is impossible for the TRNC to accept a proposal by Greek Cypriots on the return of the town of Varosha (Maraş).

Speaking at a conference in Turkey's Kayseri province on "The Role of the TRNC in the Blue Homeland," Tatar said some proposals will be made by the Greek Cypriots in the coming days regarding confidence-building measures on the island.

"When we look at the proposal, it is said that we should return Varosha and that Ercan Airport may be opened to direct flights under the auspices of the United Nations. We cannot accept such a thing,” he said.

With the reopening of Varosha, which had been closed for 47 years, under TRNC sovereignty, life has begun there, he said.

"Varosha has provided great service to both the economy and tourism of the TRNC," he noted.

Tatar went on to say that so far, 400,000 people have visited Varosha during the coronavirus pandemic, adding, "Hopefully, there will be much more intense movement after the pandemic."

Varosha is a suburb of Famagusta, a city that was Cyprus’ pre-1974 tourism hub thanks to its pristine beaches and modern hotels. Varosha was a famous resort area on the island that boasted a capacity of 10,000 beds across more than 100 hotels. Turkish military forces intervened on the island following a Greece-backed coup, stopping the yearslong persecution and violence against Turkish Cypriots by ultra-nationalist Greek Cypriots. After Varosha’s 15,000 Greek Cypriot residents fled in the face of advancing Turkish troops, the area was fenced off to prevent any access until October 2019, when Turkish and Turkish Cypriot authorities announced its reopening.

Varosha was abandoned after a 1984 United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution saying that only its original inhabitants could resettle the town. Entry into the town was forbidden except for Turkish army personnel stationed in the TRNC. If the Greek Cypriots had accepted the 2004 United Nations Cyprus reunification plan, known as the Annan Plan, Varosha would now be back under Greek Cypriot control and its residents back in their homes. Despite this, the majority of Greek Cypriots voted against the plan, while Turkish Cypriots voted for it.

Varosha had virtually become a ghost town as it remained cut off from the world for some 47 years. A portion of the region – just about 3.5% of the total area – was reopened in October 2020, with people welcome to visit between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily. Since the reopening, Varosha has attracted both people living in the TRNC as well as foreign tourists, with the environment and landscape around the town also boosting its appeal.

The UNSC had condemned the decision by Turkey and Turkish Cyprus to reopen a residential section of the abandoned suburb and called for its “immediate reversal," warning that it could raise tensions on the divided Mediterranean island, and a presidential statement approved by all 15 council members at an open meeting reiterated that any attempt to settle any part of the Varosha suburb “by people other than its inhabitants is inadmissible.”

In response, Turkey's Foreign Ministry rejected the UNSC's statement as well as the "unfounded claims" of several countries on the reopening of Varosha in Turkish Cyprus. Noting that Varosha is part of Turkish Cyprus, it underlined that the city "has not been opened to settlement and was declared a military zone as a goodwill gesture by the TRNC authorities." Turkey assured that all decisions made by the TRNC authorities "respect the property rights and are in full compliance with international law."

'Turkey has say in Cyprus'

Tatar also spoke about the history of the Turkish Cypriots, their struggle, and Turkey’s support and assistance at the conference.

Noting that after Turkey sent troops to the island for the Cyprus Peace Operation on July 20, 1974, upon their call, Tatar said from that date on, there are two parts on the island.

Tatar said the foundations of rights, law, peace and tranquility on the island were laid with the establishment of the TRNC in 1983.

"In this geography, in the Eastern Mediterranean since 1571, Turkey and our nation’s national interests and expectations have been fulfilled with this struggle.

"Since then, Turkey has a say in Cyprus, which is of paramount importance for its security," he added.

Turkish Cypriots continue their lives in peace and tranquility without fear and security courtesy of Turkey, he said.

He emphasized that it is very important to be able to protect the TRNC and Turkey’s rights in the Eastern Mediterranean, both strategically and militarily, and to take their share of hydrocarbon reserves.