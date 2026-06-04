Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Bangladesh on June 5-6 at the invitation of Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Dr. Khalilur Rahman, marking his first visit to the South Asian country since taking office, Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

According to ministry sources, Fidan is expected to be received by Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and hold talks with Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman during the visit.

The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral ties, expanding economic cooperation and exchanging views on regional and global developments, including recent developments in the Middle East, Iran and South Asia.

Fidan is expected to congratulate Rahman on his election as president of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and reaffirm Türkiye’s support for closer cooperation with Bangladesh across a range of sectors, including trade, defense industry, energy, education, culture, science and health care.

The Turkish foreign minister is also expected to reiterate the two countries’ goal of increasing bilateral trade volume to $2 billion. Trade between Türkiye and Bangladesh reached approximately $1.36 billion in 2025, with Turkish exports totaling $430.6 million and imports from Bangladesh reaching $926.4 million.

Bilateral relations

The visit comes amid growing diplomatic engagement between the two countries following the formation of Bangladesh’s new government in February. Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Berris Ekinci attended the inauguration ceremony of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Feb. 17 and held separate meetings with Bangladeshi officials, including leaders from the country’s political establishment.

Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, who assumed office in the new government and was nominated by Bangladesh for the presidency of the 81st U.N. General Assembly, made his first bilateral foreign visit to Türkiye on March 14. He also attended the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in April.

A key component of Fidan’s visit will be a trip to Cox’s Bazar, home to more than 1 million Rohingya Muslims who fled violence and conflict in neighboring Myanmar.

There, Fidan is expected to visit refugee camps and inspect humanitarian assistance projects carried out by Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), the Turkish Diyanet Foundation (TDV) and the Health Ministry. He is also scheduled to visit the Türkiye Field Hospital operating in the region.

Türkiye has remained one of the leading international contributors to humanitarian relief efforts for Rohingya refugees. According to Turkish officials, the total value of humanitarian assistance provided by Türkiye for Rohingya Muslims has exceeded $80 million since the beginning of the crisis.

Turkish institutions continue to support refugees in areas including health care, shelter, education and infrastructure. The field hospital established by Türkiye in Cox’s Bazar in 2018 provides medical services to approximately 1,000 patients daily, including both Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi citizens.

The facility employs 85 personnel, including 30 Turkish and 55 local staff members.

Officials said Fidan is expected to underline Türkiye’s commitment to keeping the Rohingya crisis high on the international agenda and to continuing humanitarian support for displaced communities while emphasizing Bangladesh’s strategic role in promoting peace, stability and security in South Asia.