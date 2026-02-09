Rapprochement between Türkiye and Greece, whose ties have been strained for decades, may have a long way to go, but high-level visits mark commitment to the process by Athens and Ankara.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be a guest of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday. During his visit, the Türkiye-Greece High-Level Cooperation Council will hold its sixth meeting. The meeting will focus on economic, commercial, political and cultural relations between the two countries.

Ankara and Athens will weigh steps to increase foreign trade volume to $10 billion from around $6.7 billion in 2025, and exchange ideas on regional security, geopolitical developments and global issues. On the international side, the meeting is expected to discuss Türkiye’s contribution to NATO missions and the changing security priorities of Europe.

The “positive agenda” diplomacy between the two former foes and confidence-building measures will be the highlight of the talks. In addition, the two sides are expected to sign memoranda to deepen bilateral relations in the fields of commerce, economy, culture and education.

Türkiye prioritizes dialogue based on good neighborly ties and international law for resolving key disputes with Greece on Cyprus, the Aegean islands and rights on the Eastern Mediterranean.

Erdoğan visited Greece in late 2023 for the fifth edition of the meeting that will be held in Ankara on Wednesday. Among other issues, that visit focused on the improvement of the status of the Turkish minority in Greece and the Greek minority in Türkiye. Mitsotakis reciprocated with a visit to Türkiye in 2024. Also in 2024, the two countries agreed on implementing short-term visas for Turkish visitors to the Aegean islands, a significant step for rapprochement.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in an annual press conference last month that improvement of Turkish-Greek relations is always possible, but Greek politicians have long utilized Türkiye for their own political career. Fidan has stated that both sides needed “only one step,” and they should not leave the table for discussion without resolving problems with good intentions and will. He said that they should primarily resolve the maritime border dispute and implement confidence-building measures. “The president’s will in this direction continues,” he said. “These problems can be solved.” Fidan has noted that the past two years saw a significant de-escalation of tensions, noting that dog fights of Turkish and Greek fighter jets decreased in the Aegean, and mechanisms between the two countries worked to an extent. “We also have cooperation on irregular migration and other matters. We hope we will not squander historic opportunities. I think this is possible,” he underlined.