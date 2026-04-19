Türkiye was relatively slower to respond to the election victory of Prime Minister-elect Peter Magyar in Hungary, unlike European leaders who were enthusiastic to laud the defeat of his predecessor, Viktor Orban. “Hungary has chosen Europe,” EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said, as Magyar supporters were still on the streets celebrating the end of Orban’s tenure.

Nevertheless, Türkiye apparently hopes to continue the path of cooperation with Hungary under Magyar. This was what President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who had a well-known rapport with Orban, signaled when he congratulated Magyar on Tuesday.

Experts believe that the room for cooperation is always present between the two countries, which have significantly boosted engagement in the past few decades.

Erdoğan affirmed his belief that Turkish-Hungarian relations — drawing strength from common history and culture — will be taken to a higher level on a bilateral basis, as well as on international platforms, during a phone call with Magyar. Erdoğan also highlighted that the Turkish-Hungarian alliance in NATO contributes to regional and global peace, while underlining a desire to improve the advanced strategic partnership between the two countries.

“Elections in Hungary generated a significant outcome both for domestic politics and foreign policy. In terms of domestic politics, it is a major shift after 16 years of the Orban government,” associate professor Şuay Nilhan Açıkalın, an international relations expert at Ankara Hacı Bayram Veli University, told Daily Sabah.

Açıkalın highlighted that although the Turkish public and Europe saw a significant difference between Orban and Magyar, Magyar is a center-right politician and a former member of Orban’s Fidesz. “Still, he ran on a campaign promising significant constitutional amendments and taking steps to reverse decisions taken under the Orban administration. He managed to garner a substantial number of votes in smaller cities where Orban was believed to lead, in a dramatically short time,” she added, noting that Magyar’s Tisza was only founded in 2024.

David Biro, senior advisor and research and academic network lead of Hungary’s Ludovika Center for Turkic Studies, says changes may happen in ties but overall, they will remain steadfast.

“They will depend less on personalities and more on structural interests that have already made the relationship one of the most resilient partnerships in Central Europe,” Biro told Daily Sabah, referring to well-documented friendship of Erdoğan and Orban.

“Over the past decades, Türkiye and Hungary have built a partnership that is not only political, but also strategic, cultural and increasingly economic. This is why I do not expect a fundamental rupture in bilateral ties. Even if there is a change in leadership style, the broader logic of cooperation will remain intact, because both sides see value in maintaining a pragmatic and forward-looking relationship. First of all, one has to recognize that Turkish-Hungarian relations have evolved beyond symbolic friendship and they now rest on concrete areas of cooperation, such as trade, investment, energy security, defense industry coordination and regional connectivity,” Biro stated.

Açıkalın noted that Hungary had serious tensions in foreign policy, in light of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and in relations with the European Union. “Hungary differed from others in Europe in terms of migration policy and support for Ukraine. Political tensions escalated between Budapest and Brussels back then. In this new era, we expect to a see a more harmonious relationship with the European Union,” Açıkalın underlined.

On Turkish-Hungarian relations in the new period, Açıkalın said she thought that they would continue without interruption, especially in terms of energy supplies, noting that the ties have always been “deep and intense.”

“Turkish-Hungarian relations deepened mostly in the field of defense and we should expect that they will be sustained,” she stated. The most concrete example of the defense ties were Gidran 4x4 vehicles, a customized version of Ejder Yalçın platform of prominent Turkish defense company Nurol Makina. Last March, the company signed a deal to co-produce some 800 armored vehicles in Hungary. Türkiye already delivered more than 100 Gidrans to the Hungarian army.

Açıkalın says Hungary will likely change its stand towards Russia under Magyar, pointing out to a likely shift from Orban-era policies that brought the country closer to Russia. “Magyar’s campaign used a slogan from anti-Soviet era, ‘Russians, go home’ and the public responded to it positively. Thus, we expect to see a Hungary distancing itself from Russia and becoming more compatible with European Union,” she said. She, however, added that under Magyar, Hungary may preserve its relations with Turkic states.

In 2018, Hungary joined the Turkic Council, which evolved into the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), as an observer state. Türkiye is a co-founder of the OTS. The OTS is a bloc of cooperation between countries, mostly former Soviet republics and/or neighbors of Russia. The organization has no stand against or in favor of Russia and seeks to improve bonds based on economic cooperation and shared cultural heritage of the member states. Most members balance their relations with Russia and European Union members.

“Hungary has increasingly positioned itself as a bridge between East and West, while Türkiye has pursued a more diversified foreign policy that connects Europe and the Turkic world and of course the wider Eurasian space. In that sense, the relationship is not just bilateral, it is also part of a larger strategic geography,” Biro said.

“In European politics, new governments often adjust tone, but they rarely overturn relationships that serve national interest. If Peter Magyar forms a government, the likely scenario is continuity with recalibration. That means the relationship may become more cautious, more institutionally framed and also possible less personal than under previous leadership,” he added.

Incentives for good ties

He stated that Hungary’s stance toward Türkiye was unlikely to turn hostile, noting that the country had “too many incentives to preserve good relations, especially in the period of geopolitical uncertainty, energy volatility and fragmentation inside the European Union.”

“Türkiye remains a valuable partner for Hungary because it offers something few other actors can provide, strategic depth for example. Türkiye is important for regional stability, migration management, transport corridors, defense cooperation and access to the Turkic world. Hungary for its part has shown that it wants to play an active role in this wider Eurasian context, rather than remain only a passive member of the European mainstream. The recent emphasis on the Turkic world and the Middle Corridor demonstrates that this relationship has a broader horizon than conventional EU politics,” Biro added.

The Middle Corridor, which is also known as Trans-Caspian East-West-Middle Corridor, is a modern bid for creating a new Silk Road, starting from China, traversing the Central Asia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye and finally Europe. Independent of geopolitical frictions, the corridor is key for ensuring energy security, especially for a Europe overly reliant abroad for its energy needs. Hungary courted Central Asian nations in past decades, both for energy and investment cooperation. Although it appeared to be closer to Russia in terms of relations, Budapest actually sought to decrease reliance on Russian oil and gas, seeking to diversify energy supplies. Through the OTS and on its own, its ties with Central Asia and other countries east of Europe significantly increased. For instance, it was the first Central European country to establish a strategic partnership with Kazakhstan 12 years ago.

The Turkish-Hungarian trade volume surged above 3 billion euros, according to Biro, who highlights Turkish investments in Hungary’s manufacturing, construction and energy sectors. Elsewhere, the two countries seek high-speed rail investments between Istanbul and Budapest, along with gas and pipeline expansions. Biro says that defense cooperation in particular peaked with Hungary’s acquisition of Bayraktar TB2 drones and talks on co-production. “This does not only bolstered Hungary's capabilities but also signalled a shared commitment to NATO-compatible autonomy.”

Biro said what makes the Turkish-Hungarian relationship durable was that it was mutually beneficial.

“For Hungary, Türkiye is a strong regional actor that can contribute to security, energy diversification and diplomatic flexibility. And for Türkiye, Hungary is one of the most constructive and sympathetic voice inside EU and NATO environment,” he said.

“That matters because in an increasingly polarized international system, middle powers value partners who are predictable, respectful and strategically useful. This mutual utility is what protects the relationship from short-term political changes. And of course, at the same time, the Peter Magyar government could bring somewhat different tone in public diplomacy,” he added.

Biro underlined that Hungary’s foreign policy will likely change in its tone, becoming “more European and (adopting) an institutional language.” “It may try to balance domestic expectations with Hungary's existing eastern opening. But even then, I do not think Türkiye would be viewed as an issue of confrontation,” he said. As a matter of fact, Biro positions Türkiye as one of the countries which Hungary “can maintain constructive ties regardless of domestic political transitions.”

“That is a sign of maturity in diplomacy. It's not a weakness.”

The history of Turkish-Hungarian relations date back centuries, to the eras when they confronted each other on the battlefield. Over time, the ties have evolved into a close friendship.

Deep links

“The Turkish-Hungarian relationship has a strong historical and civilizational dimension. This is not an artificial or temporary alignment. The two countries have repeatedly emphasized their links in culture, diplomacy and regional identity. In the present context, that historical background helps stabilize the relationship when political cycles change. It creates a reservoir of goodwill that is difficult to undo quickly,” Biro said.

He stressed that in Hungary, “there may be a review of rhetorical emphasis with more attention to EU norms and domestic political differentiation.”

”There will likely be areas where tangible interests are clear, especially trade, transport and energy. There may be an effort to keep ties with Türkiye useful, but maybe less ideologically framed, which is entirely normal in contemporary European foreign policy,” he said.

Biro said Turkish-Hungarian ties under Orban evolved from “cordial friendship into multi-faced strategic alliance that served both nations exceptionally well. High-level visits became routine, with leaders like Orban and Erdoğan forging a general rapport that facilitated breakthroughs in key areas.”

“Turkish-Hungarian relations are likely to remain stable and functional under the Peter Magyar-led government because they are supported by overlapping strategic interests rather than by temporary political alignment alone. In a turbulent international environment, both Ankara and Budapest have reasons to preserve a pragmatic partnership. That is why I expect continuity in the relationship, even if the style and vocabulary of diplomacy change. I do not expect a strategic reset in the Turkish-Hungarian relations. It will be continuity because the continuity is more likely than disruption. The relationship is grounded in mutual interest, not just political goodwill, which makes it resilient.”