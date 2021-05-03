Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Director of National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Hakan Fidan and Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler on Monday paid an unannounced visit to Libya's capital Tripoli.
During the visit, bilateral and regional issues are expected to be discussed.
"In Tripoli to show our support to brotherly Libya, further develop our strategic partnership and discuss our bilateral relations," Çavuşoğlu said in a Twitter message.
During a Libyan delegation's visit to Turkey last month, the two countries reiterated their commitment to enhancing bilateral ties and the maritime deal while President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan underlined that Ankara prioritizes Libya's sovereignty, territorial integrity and political unity. Turkey and Libya also agreed to further their cooperation in multiple areas over a series of meetings, including in the fields of oil and natural gas.
In 2019, Ankara signed a maritime delimitation agreement with the Government of National Accord (GNA) over the Eastern Mediterranean that provided a legal framework to prevent any fait accompli by regional states. The two countries also signed a military cooperation accord.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.