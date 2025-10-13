Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Pakistan are one nation, three states, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said on Sunday, calling for stronger cooperation against terrorism and for a fairer international system.

Speaking at the trilateral speakers’ conference in Islamabad, hosted by Pakistan’s Parliament Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Kurtulmuş said that Ankara, Baku and Islamabad share not only historical and cultural bonds but also a common vision for peace, prosperity and justice in their region.

“Türkiye enjoys excellent relations with both Azerbaijan and Pakistan. If you allow me, it would be right to describe this mechanism as ‘one nation, three states,’” he said.

Expressing condolences for the recent terror attacks in Pakistan, Kurtulmuş underlined that Türkiye, having suffered from terrorism for decades, deeply shares Pakistan’s pain.

“We will never bow down to those who try to discipline societies through violence or direct nations through threats and fear,” he said.

“A strong, common stance and international cooperation against terrorism are essential.”

He warned that externally backed terrorist groups pose threats to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of many nations, stressing Türkiye’s determination to continue its fight both domestically and beyond its borders.

Kurtulmuş said the three countries’ partnership carries strategic value in defense, trade and security.

He praised regular joint military exercises and ongoing cooperation in defense technology and production, adding that Türkiye welcomes the active use of Turkish defense products by both Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

“Türkiye attaches great importance to further institutionalizing and advancing this trilateral partnership,” he noted.

Kurtulmuş welcomed recent progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia, saying a lasting peace in the South Caucasus would contribute to the prosperity of the wider region.

In Gaza, Kurtulmuş hailed the growing international recognition of Palestine as a sign of hope.

“The recent decision by 11 more Western countries to recognize Palestine is a long-overdue but significant step,” he said, noting that the global “front of humanity” made this progress possible.

He voiced hope that the cease-fire expected to be signed in Egypt would bring an end to the genocide in Gaza and ensure the swift delivery of humanitarian aid.

Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Pakistan enjoy cooperation in different fields, including military and parliamentary initiatives. The three countries conducted joint military drills. Türkiye and Pakistan stood in solidarity with Azerbaijan during its operation to liberate Karabakh from decades of Armenian occupation.

In July 2022, Turkish, Azerbaijani and Pakistani Parliament speakers accepted the Baku Declaration in a ceremony held at the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The joint declaration emphasizes the need to strengthen cooperation among the three countries, based on cultural and historical ties, mutual respect and confidence. It also emphasizes Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Pakistan's roles in building peace, stability and development in their regions.