Türkiye has become a stabilizing power in both the region and world that serves global peace by stressing that a "fairer world is possible," Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said Thursday.

Altun participated in the "One Nation, One Victory" event organized by the Azerbaijani Consulate General in Istanbul on the occasion of the second anniversary of the Karabakh victory. Türkiye was a key backer of Azerbaijan during last year's 44-day Karabakh conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

He stressed that Türkiye's adventure over the last 20 years under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been a process of preparing for uncertainties.

Stating that for the last two decades, Türkiye has implemented a strong development policy with a unique interpretation of modernization as it has shed its dependence on external influences, Altun underlined that Türkiye, which has gained freedom and become an island of stability, has also turned into a stabilizing power that brings balance to the world.

He stated that Türkiye has become a country that contributes to overcoming crises in its region and serves peace in the global arena, adding: "This is essentially the result of very intense preparation. Steps taken over 20 years for Türkiye's domestic growth are a factor that not only contributes to Türkiye. We saw it in Libya, we saw it in Syria, we saw it in Karabakh. It is an element that serves regional peace and global peace. Türkiye's stabilizing role in this sense is very valuable, especially in the international arena, which has become increasingly chaotic after the recent pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Today, we see that there are very harsh conflicts and extremely chaotic developments in the international arena. In these chaotic developments, countries with strong leadership and political stability come to the fore. In this sense, Türkiye, as a stabilizing country, not only serves its own peace and the peace of its own nation, but also serves regional peace and global peace.

"As of today, Türkiye stands out as a country that offers sincere and realistic solutions in every crisis that has regional and global effects, from the Syrian crisis to the Russia-Ukraine war. We are in the position of a country that has become a stabilizing power in its region and in the world under the leadership of our honorable president, and that serves global peace by saying 'a fairer world is possible' in the Century of Türkiye."

President Erdoğan has reiterated many times Türkiye's hope for a fairer world, and repeated his criticism of the lack of representation at the United Nations, arguing that such an unjust system is no longer sustainable.

Last year, Erdoğan proposed a "revolutionary United Nations reform" before the 76th U.N. General Assembly. With the book titled "A Fairer World is Possible: A Model Proposal for United Nations Reform" published by Turkuvaz Kitap, he embodied the discourse of "The world is bigger than five."

The president has introduced a new reform proposal for the U.N. He repeated that the decisions concerning the whole world should not be left to five countries, as he has said without hesitation for years, and stated that he expected concrete steps from the U.N. to keep the world from being dragged into a new world war.

Erdoğan recently announced the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) new vision document "Century of Türkiye" for the new century of the republic, underlining that it is the name of a revolution that will bring democracy, development, peace and welfare to every corner of the world.

"At a time when the world is facing vital challenges, we want to make a strong start to the new century of our republic with the Century of Türkiye," he said addressing the crowd gathered in the capital Ankara.

"We share with all humanity the message that the Century of Türkiye is the name of a revolution that will bring democracy, development, peace and welfare to every corner of the world."