Ukraine wants Turkey and Germany to assume the role of guarantor states after Russia’s invasion ends, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in a televised statement late Thursday.

“Italy is also on the table” as a possible third guarantor state, the top diplomat said.

“Ukraine wants to be assured of its safety if it won’t join NATO,” he added, referring to Moscow’s demand that Kyiv is kept out of the military alliance.

Çavuşoğlu also said that Turkey continues to actively engage in diplomacy, especially with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

“The fact that the two countries took a first step in dialogue in Turkey shows the importance they give to relations with Turkey,” he added.

The Ukrainian and Russian delegations hailed the "constructive" talks that took place in Istanbul on Tuesday, in separate statements made after the meeting.

Ukraine wants to see eight countries, including Turkey, as guarantor states, according to a negotiator speaking after the meeting with the Russian delegation in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Ukraine proposed adopting a neutral status in exchange for security guarantees at the latest round of talks with Russia, meaning it would not join military alliances or host military bases.

The proposals would also include a 15-year consultation period on the status of annexed Crimea and could come into force only in the event of a complete cease-fire, the negotiators told reporters in Istanbul.

Neutrality would mean Ukraine would not host any foreign military bases, the negotiator said.

Meanwhile, top Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said the talks with Ukraine in Istanbul were constructive.

"We will convey Ukraine’s suggestions to President Putin," Medinsky said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said operations around Kyiv and Chernihiv will be suspended for dialogue after the meeting.