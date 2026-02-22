President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday will convene his Cabinet, the first meeting of ministers in Ramadan and the first such meeting for the two newly appointed ministers of justice and interior.

The meeting will focus on several critical items on the Turkish state’s agenda, mainly the terror-free Türkiye initiative and regional developments.

A report prepared by the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Committee of Parliament, set up for the terror-free Türkiye initiative, will be discussed at the meeting, Turkish media outlets reported on Sunday. The framework of steps planned in the coming days, in line with the report adopted by Parliament, will be evaluated. The meeting will focus in particular on proposed reforms and anticipated amendments to the Turkish Penal Code and counterterrorism laws to move forward the initiative.

The Cabinet will also devote significant time to regional developments and rising tensions in the Middle East stemming from the Iran-U.S. dispute. At a time when the possibility of U.S. intervention against Iran remains on the agenda, the repercussions of Türkiye’s ongoing diplomatic contacts with both Iran and the United States will be assessed.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which remains under Israeli attacks, is among the Cabinet’s top priorities. Delivering humanitarian aid to the region during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan will be discussed. Türkiye’s diplomatic initiatives, cease-fire efforts and the latest status of humanitarian assistance will also be reviewed.

On the economy, the Cabinet will assess progress in the fight against inflation. Inspections aimed at curbing excessive price increases during Ramadan will be evaluated, along with steps taken and oversight mechanisms implemented to ensure price stability. Meanwhile, millions of retirees are awaiting approval of a TL 4,000 ($91.26) Ramadan bonus. Whether the bonus will be increased is also among the issues to be discussed by the Cabinet.