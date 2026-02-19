The Turkish Parliament’s adoption of the “Terror-Free Türkiye Report” has marked a new phase in the government’s counterterrorism efforts, shifting attention to a verification and reporting mechanism seen as a prerequisite for upcoming legal reforms.

The report finalized by the parliamentary Commission on National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy on Wednesday, after months of deliberations since Aug. 5, 2025, outlines a road map for the continuation of the process. It stresses that legal arrangements can move forward only after the disarmament of the terrorist organization is verified and confirmed.

According to officials familiar with the discussions, lawmakers will not require the surrender of the “last weapon” as a condition for legal reforms. Instead, reaching a certain threshold in the disarmament process will be deemed sufficient. As an example, the evacuation of areas stretching toward Kandil in northern Iraq, including Metina, Hakurk and Gara, has been cited as a possible benchmark.

Developments on the ground are being monitored by the National Defense Ministry and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT). The two institutions are expected to submit a joint assessment to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the coming weeks, detailing the current stage of the disarmament process. Erdoğan is then expected to assign a specific body to oversee and monitor the next phase.

Officials say regional dynamics have influenced the pace of the process. Disarmament efforts by the PKK had slowed amid tensions related to the YPG’s failure to adhere to a March 10 agreement. However, following the YPG’s deal to integrate with the Syrian administration, activity on the ground has resumed, and the pace of weapons surrender and cave evacuations has accelerated.

If the current momentum continues, authorities believe the necessary threshold for formal verification could be reached by late March, paving the way for legal steps to begin in Parliament as early as April.

The report also emphasizes that the verification mechanism must operate in coordination among state institutions and be based on objective, measurable, transparent and auditable criteria. It underlines that the process will not be limited to declaring the end of an armed threat but will also serve as a starting point for implementing a new legal and policy framework.

On the other hand, in a statement posted on X, Justice and Development Party (AK Party) spokesperson Ömer Çelik also said Türkiye is advancing its “terror-free Türkiye and terror-free region” goals with what he described as strong principles, strategic patience and coordinated state action.

Çelik noted that President Erdoğan and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli have demonstrated a “clear will” guiding the process, which he described as a state-led project supported by all institutions.

He said the initiative aims to strengthen domestic unity and regional solidarity, adding that Türkiye would continue to promote what he described as civilized values and democratic principles in the face of global challenges.

“The goal of a terror-free Türkiye and a terror-free region is for the future of every member of our nation and every one of our brothers and sisters among the peoples of neighboring countries. With a political wisdom distilled over centuries and grounded solely in our nation, we will further strengthen our resolve to rid our country and our region of terrorism,” he added.