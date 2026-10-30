President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday emphasized the shared heritage and common future of Turkic nations as he addressed the 13th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Ankara.

"The family photo we took yesterday and today symbolizes both our loyalty to our past and our determination to build our common future together," Erdoğan said during the meeting of the OTS Council of Heads of State.

Addressing the OTS Council of Heads of State at the Presidential Complex, the president emphasized the importance of solidarity among member and observer states, describing their shared historical and cultural ties as the foundation for building a common future.

"There is no room for division, separation or discord in the family photo of the Turkic world. We are all one, we stand together, and, God willing, we will remain brothers forever," he stressed.

The summit, hosted by Erdoğan under the theme "Turkic Century: Unity in Language, Thought and Action," brought together leaders and senior officials from member and observer states to strengthen cooperation across the Turkic world.

Ahead of the meeting, Erdoğan welcomed visiting leaders at the Presidential Complex, where participants gathered for a traditional family photo.

The gathering included Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Tufan Erhürman attended as representatives of observer states, alongside OTS Secretary-General Kubanychbek Omuraliev.

The leaders were welcomed with a ceremonial display featuring flags representing 16 historical Turkic states, military personnel and soldiers dressed in traditional Ottoman Janissary uniforms.

Erdoğan thanked participating leaders for joining Türkiye's celebrations marking the 103rd anniversary of the republic on Thursday.

Priorities for OTS chairmanship

Erdoğan announced that Türkiye was taking over the organization's rotating chairmanship from Azerbaijan, pledging to translate existing institutional cooperation into concrete achievements.

He outlined priorities including promoting a common language, strengthening cultural and sporting exchanges, facilitating travel between member states and supporting women's participation in society.

The president expressed hope that cooperation with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) would increase and reiterated Türkiye's support for Turkmenistan's eventual full membership in the organization.

Türkiye regards its new chairmanship as both a significant responsibility and a valuable trust, Erdoğan noted.

Regional peace, cooperation

Turning to regional developments, Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye's support for normalization efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia, emphasizing that lasting peace in the South Caucasus would create opportunities across the Turkic world.

He also called for diplomatic solutions to rising tensions involving Iran, warning that regional conflicts carry serious consequences for international trade, energy markets and economic stability.

On Palestine, Erdoğan urged Turkic states to intensify their efforts to facilitate humanitarian assistance to Gaza and support reconstruction.

He reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to an independent, sovereign Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Erdoğan identified the Trans-Caspian East-West Middle Corridor as a strategic transportation route capable of strengthening trade and economic connectivity between Asia and Europe.

He said Turkic nations could develop into a major center for trade, transportation and energy by expanding cooperation and leveraging their geographic advantages.

Highlighting cybersecurity as a critical component of national security, Erdoğan called for the swift conclusion of a cybersecurity cooperation agreement.

The Turkish president also emphasized accelerating a joint satellite project, establishing a shared digital trade platform and developing a large Turkic language model covering the Oghuz, Kipchak and Karluk language groups.

Türkiye would prioritize implementing an artificial intelligence and digital development action plan during its chairmanship, he said.

Erdoğan also underlined the importance of finalizing the organization's 2027-2031 strategy and the Strategic Partnership and Eternal Friendship Agreement.

Turkic leaders push for closer ties

Emphasizing the shared history, cultural heritage and traditions of Turkic nations, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said preserving these common values and passing them on to future generations remained a collective responsibility.

He described the OTS as an important platform for strengthening mutual trust, expanding relations and promoting practical cooperation among Turkic countries.

"Turkic states possess vast economic potential. To make effective use of these opportunities, it is necessary to further develop cooperation in energy, transportation, communications, industry, agriculture, construction, textiles, raw material processing and other sectors of the economy," Berdimuhamedov said.

He also called for greater mutual investment, stronger ties between entrepreneurs and favorable conditions for implementing joint production projects.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation among Turkic nations and expanding the organization's international standing.

"Our organization is highly important, and to enhance its prestige, we need to take the necessary steps to ensure Russia joins as an observer," Tokayev said.

"Russia, as a major power, has maintained close ties with the Turkic world for centuries," he added.

Tokayev described the OTS as a unique organization rooted in shared historical and cultural ties, saying cooperation among Turkic countries demonstrated the growing strength and unity of the Turkic world.

"The Turkic world is demonstrating its strength. Turkic peoples are coming together in harmony and taking solid steps forward," he noted.

Referring to the vision of a "Turkic Century," Tokayev stressed that unity remained essential to achieving common objectives.

He recalled a conference held in Baku a century ago, where intellectuals from Turkic nations gathered to promote their shared cultural heritage and strengthen ties.

Tokayev said Turkic countries were continuing that legacy by advancing solidarity and cooperation through the organization.

He also thanked Erdoğan for Türkiye's hospitality and its role in hosting the summit.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov praised Türkiye's political, economic, military and technological achievements, saying the country had strengthened its international standing under Erdoğan's leadership.

"Under your visionary leadership, Türkiye continues to enhance its international reputation by achieving major successes in political, economic, military, technological and other fields," Japarov said.

He also welcomed Türkiye's diplomatic initiatives aimed at establishing lasting peace in the Middle East, acknowledging Ankara's active role in regional peace efforts.

Japarov congratulated Erdoğan and the Turkish people on Republic Day, extending his best wishes to the country.

Moreover, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the importance of lasting peace with Armenia and expanding regional economic cooperation.

Bayramov highlighted transportation and energy connectivity, including the Middle Corridor and Zangezur Corridor, as priorities for strengthening trade and investment.

He also referred to a 2027 road map for defense industry cooperation, covering joint production and technological collaboration.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev further proposed launching 100 strategic investment and industrial projects among Turkic states, calling for deeper economic integration, stronger transportation links and expanded cooperation with international partners.

"The organization's international influence and prestige also depend on its ability to develop open and mutually beneficial relations with external partners," Mirziyoyev said.

He proposed launching cooperation with third countries under an "OTS Plus" format, beginning with sectoral ministerial meetings focused on implementing concrete projects in trade, transportation, investment and other priority areas.

Mirziyoyev also called for deeper technological cooperation and stronger industrial partnerships to help Turkic countries jointly enter global markets.

"As a concrete step, I propose adopting a program covering 100 strategic joint investment and industrial projects across the Turkic world," he said.

He stressed the importance of directing resources from the Turkic Investment Fund and international financial institutions toward financing the proposed projects.

The Uzbek leader also suggested creating a digital platform to facilitate the electronic exchange of legal assistance requests and documents between relevant authorities.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomes Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during the 13th Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Summit, Ankara, Türkiye, Oct. 30, 2026. (AA Photo)

TRNC calls for ending isolation

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus President Tufan Erhürman called for stronger international engagement with Turkish Cypriots, criticizing restrictions affecting their participation in cultural, sporting, educational and economic activities.

Erhürman said international isolation continued to undermine the Turkish Cypriot community's development and opportunities for direct engagement with the wider world.

He highlighted recent correspondence from the United Nations and European Commission concerning Turkish Cypriot participation in international activities.

Erhürman stressed that greater international integration and efforts toward a comprehensive settlement on Cyprus should reinforce rather than undermine each other.

He reaffirmed the TRNC's commitment to working closely with Türkiye toward a fair and lasting settlement on the island.

"We will continue working toward a just and lasting solution on the island in close consultation and cooperation with the Republic of Türkiye," he said.

Following remarks by visiting heads of state and officials, the joint declaration of the 13th OTS Council of Heads of State Summit was signed.

The summit also marked a leadership transition within the organization, with Erdoğan thanking outgoing Secretary-General Kubanychbek Omuraliev for his service since 2022 and welcoming incoming Secretary-General Mirvahid Azimov.