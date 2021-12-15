The European Union highlighted the importance of maintaining open and frank dialogue with Turkey to address mutual challenges and cooperate in areas of joint interest such as migration, the climate, public health and regional issues.

EU affairs ministers gathered in Brussels for the last General Affairs Council meeting of the year on Tuesday. The officials made preparations for the Dec. 16 EU leaders' summit, discussed the bloc's 2022 agenda items and evaluated the latest situation regarding the union's enlargement.

"The Council takes note of the recent resumption of High-Level Dialogues between the EU and Turkey on several of these issues, as well as the ratification by Turkey of the Paris Agreement on climate change," a statement said after the meeting.

The statement also commended Turkey's continued significant efforts in hosting and addressing the needs of almost 4 million refugees.

On the other hand, it cited concerns about democracy, the rule of law and fundamental rights in the country, including the extent of freedom of expression and the "systemic lack of independence of the judiciary."

The statement also said that Turkey's foreign policy has been colliding with the EU's priorities under the Common Foreign and Security Policy, including regarding Libya and Operation Irini. It added that the council expects Turkey and all actors to contribute positively to the resolution of regional crises.

"The Council notes with regret that Turkey continues to move further away from the European Union and recalls its previous conclusion which noted that Turkey's accession negotiations therefore effectively have come to a standstill and no further chapters can be considered for opening or closing," it said.

European Union leaders earlier this year said the bloc is ready to support a concrete and positive agenda with Turkey, especially when it comes to economic cooperation and migration, after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in Ankara to discuss bilateral ties and establish a way forward after tensions rose high last year.

Last month, Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakcı said Turkey is not moving away but is being pushed by some European Union countries.

Both the EU and Turkey have voiced their intentions to set a positive agenda, yet further efforts and actions are needed. Turkey has reiterated that it is part of Europe and sees its future in the EU, adding that it will continue to work toward full membership.