Greek media outlets reported on Monday that Athens was seeking to curb Türkiye’s involvement in Europe’s defense industry, citing that their Foreign Ministry instructed ambassadors in European countries to raise the issue.

Although Türkiye and Greece pursue rapprochement in their formerly hostile relations, Athens also works to bolster its defenses by new acquisitions, while Türkiye’s flourishing defense industry raises its profile, especially with sales of uncrewed aerial vehicles (UCAVs) to other countries and boosting its military arsenal with locally-made products. Ankara and Athens are particularly at odds on their maritime borders in the Aegean Sea, which has been the venue for dogfights between Turkish and Greek fighter jets in the past.

According to reports by the Greek media, Athens is worried about the anticipated adoption of the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) regulation by the EU’s General Affairs Council later this month. EU countries already agreed on the plan in principle on Monday. Under the approved part of the regulation, joint defense procurement of the bloc may include third countries not members of the EU, such as Türkiye. At a news conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin last week, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis highlighted that Europe should “choose partners carefully” while strengthening the defense industry and they “must be aligned with European foreign policy.” Greece is reportedly seeking unanimous voting for the regulation’s approval for joint ventures with non-EU ownership. Media outlets reported that it was a direct reference to a recent partnership between Italy’s Piaggio Aerospace and Türkiye’s Baykar.

Europe aims to reinforce its defenses as the United States reconsiders its generous support to the continent’s defense since World War II. Türkiye is eager to contribute to Europe’s security architecture, although the bloc stalled its accession for years. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized Thursday that Türkiye will continue to play a crucial role in European security.

"As NATO's second-largest military, Türkiye will continue to play a crucial role in the European security architecture through its military capabilities and defense industry infrastructure," Fidan told a press conference following a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Antalya, southern Türkiye.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan last week echoed Fidan’s statements. “As the European continent, we must start transformation at home based on principles of indivisible security, fairer distribution of prosperity,” he said at the sixth meeting of the European Political Community (EPC) in Albania. “At this critical time when we are discussing the future of Europe's security, efforts by the EU to develop its defense industry are beneficial,” he added. The president had previously pointed to the need for increased security and defense cooperation between Brussels and Ankara in the new insecure global context.