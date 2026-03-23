Athens will likely concern neighboring Türkiye, a former foe seeking normalization of ties, with its approval of a new defense system.

Greece's security council, KYSEA, approved ​on Monday the purchase of ⁠a 3-billion ⁠euro ($3.48-billion) multilayer air and drone defence system ​and the ​upgrade of ⁠38 F-16 fighter jets, the country's defense minister said on Monday. The total cost for the two projects, which were approved by a Greek parliamentary ⁠committee ⁠earlier in the month, was estimated at about 4 billion euros.

Greece is already in talks with Israel to provide ⁠a big part of the missile systems for its ​air and drone defense dome, called "Achilles ​Shield." "KYSEA also approved the ⁠upgrade ‌of ‌four MEKO 200 ⁠frigates and a ‌maintenance agreement for ​C29J military transport aircraft," ⁠said Defense Minister Nikos Dendias.

The former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis has sharply criticized Greece’s deepening ties with Israel and the United States, accusing the government of undermining national sovereignty and becoming overly dependent on foreign powers.

In remarks to Turkish daily Hurriyet, Varoufakis said Greece had effectively “become a satellite of Israel,” arguing that successive governments had backed policies that harmed national interests. “We have lost our independence. We are in the clutches not only of the U.S., but also of Israel,” he said.

Growing Israeli-Greek ties may harm Türkiye's rapprochement with Greece after decades of hostilities. Türkiye is a major critic of Israel over its genocidal policy in Gaza and is wary of the Netanyahu administration's expansionism across the region. As for Greece, Türkiye seeks common ground to improve ties, although the rapid pace of armament of Athens is a source of concern. Israel has emerged as a major arms supplier for both Athens and the Greek Cypriot administration, providing various types of advanced missiles, drones and electronic warfare systems.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in February for a warm meeting. Back then, Erdoğan said Türkiye and Greece remain committed to strengthening dialogue and cooperation as both neighbors pursue a more stable phase in bilateral ties, noting that issues are solvable.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Erdoğan noted that the two sides must keep communication channels open “as neighboring allies are committed to cooperation.”

Both governments say they want to leave behind years of strained ties and focus on a positive agenda. In January, diplomats met in Athens to advance this track, as the neighbors work to ease friction over contested maritime boundaries and airspace in the Aegean. Tensions have flared intermittently in recent years between the historic rivals, who remain divided over where their continental shelves begin and end in the Aegean, an area believed to hold significant energy potential and linked to disputes over airspace and overflights.