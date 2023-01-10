Germany openly declared a two-state solution to the Cyprus question was “not an option” in blatant support of the Greek part of the divided island it recognizes.

The country’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday a two-state solution for the island of Cyprus is not an option and Germany will continue to push for a de-escalation of tensions on the island. "Germany is solidly on your side. A solution can only be found based on United Nations resolutions," said Baerbock during a joint news conference with her Greek Cypriot administration counterpart, Ioannis Kasoulides. "Partition cannot be a solution," claimed Kasoulides. "Three elections are coming up, in Cyprus, Greece and Turkey, and certainly efforts in moving forward to resuming a dialogue can only start after the Turkish elections," he argued.

The island of Cyprus has been doomed to a decadeslong struggle between its two people, Turkish and Greek Cypriots. Ethnic attacks in the 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety, and a 1974 coup aiming at Greece’s annexation led to Türkiye’s military intervention as a guarantor country.

The conflict has been ongoing for long years, drawing multiple international efforts for a solution. The U.N. has been working for years to reach a comprehensive agreement on the Cyprus issue, proposing a reunification plan for a federation and sponsoring peace talks that eventually broke down.

While Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration support the U.N.’s suggestion of a federal Greek Cypriot administration, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and Türkiye, one of the island's guarantors, have been resolutely calling for a two-state solution, stressing that “the sovereign equality and the equal international status of the Turkish Cypriots are non-negotiable.”

As guarantor power, Türkiye is also at loggerheads with its Aegean neighbor Greece over the Cyprus issue and gas and oil exploration rights in their shared waters.

Opposition to the existence of TRNC echoed in the installation of a new archbishop in Greek Cyprus. The seat is influential in Greek Cyprus, whose first president was an archbishop – Makarios III.

Georgios enthroned on Sunday, said the Church would continue to have a voice in education and would oppose any political negotiations to resolve Cyprus' ethnic cleave that would embolden what he called Türkiye's “expansionism.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, Türkiye reiterated its position as guarantor state and supporter of Turkish Cyprus. Parliamentary Speaker Mustafa Şentop hosted his Turkish Cypriot counterpart Zorlu Töre on the sidelines of an international parliamentary event in the southern province of Antalya. Şentop said at the meeting that Türkiye was striving to help the TRNC “become a respected member of the international community which can stand on its own.”

Şentop said Turkish Cyprus has always had a special place for Türkiye, and the country strongly supported the country’s current vision for a two-state solution. “Two states can engage in talks once the equal sovereignty of the Turkish Cypriot nation, their equal international status is ensured,” he said. “We are working to increase the visibility of the TRNC on international platforms. In my talks with my counterparts, I highlight the illegitimate, inhumane sanctions, and embargo the Turkish Cypriot people are subjected to even though they have good intentions and are constructive for the resolution of the issue.”