Greek Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis joined fellow Cabinet member Nikos Dendias in statements that overshadowed efforts to rapproche Athens and Ankara. Speaking to a Greek broadcaster, Georgiadis boasted Greece’s growing arsenal by acquiring F-35 and F-16 fighter jets and frigates and its alliance with the U.S. and France.

“Whenever I hear ‘all of a sudden, one night,’ I laugh,” he said, about an oft-repeated remark by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, long before Türkiye and Greece decided to put aside their past hostilities and started talking about improving ties over the past two years. Erdoğan has employed this slogan in response to Greece’s repeated violations of Turkish territorial waters in the Aegean Sea and military show of force in the past. He toned down his rhetoric amid talks with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, though he often underlines any provocative step by Greece would be duly responded to.

“With F-35s, we can go to Türkiye one night. One night, you will suddenly find them in Ankara. I am not saying we will actually do it, but Türkiye should know that they have nothing when it comes to aviation (capabilities of Greece),” he said. Greek media also quoted him saying that Türkiye and Greece would either have a dialogue or “war.”

Türkiye has not responded to Georgiadis’ remarks yet, but it is likely that it will be harsher than the response to Defense Minister Dendias. The Foreign Ministry denounced Dendias’ remarks last week that branded Türkiye as an “invader” in divided Cyprus, ahead of the anniversary of a Turkish military operation that saved Turkish Cypriots from Greek Cypriot massacres.

"From time to time, we see some populist figures in Greece attempting to undermine relations between the two countries. We want to improve relations with Greece as good neighbors. But certainly, this does not mean that we should remain silent in the face of such nonsense,” Erdoğan was quoted on Sunday by Turkish media as he commented on Dendias’ remarks. “I told (Mitsotakis) that there won't be remarks that will irk each side and he said he shared the same view. However, Defense Minister Nikos Dendias unfortunately had something different in mind. Obviously, he was unaware of our talk with Mitsotakis and spoke ill (of Türkiye). Calling Turks 'invaders' is an immoral, tactless expression. Mr. Mitsotakis should put this minister of his in his place," Erdoğan has added.