Lawmakers began their delayed summer recess on Tuesday, concluding a legislative term that ended with the passage of one of the most anticipated laws of the year.

The General Assembly of Parliament worked into the late hours of Monday and passed the Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Cohesion as part of the “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, which aims for the complete dissolution of the terrorist group PKK.

During the 28th parliamentary term, lawmakers discussed and approved 21 bills, five presidential decrees and two decrees issued by the Office of the Parliamentary Speaker. Parliament also ratified 15 international agreements. Lawmakers will return to Parliament on October 1.

Parliament was initially scheduled to begin its recess on July 1, but the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) pushed forward bills on critical social issues, leading to the postponement of the recess. Parliament also remained in session longer than expected in 2025, as a parliamentary committee established as part of the terror-free Türkiye process held sessions. Since July 1, the General Assembly has approved seven bills, one presidential decree and ratified one international treaty.

Among the bills approved by Parliament were legislation to improve the rights of specialist sergeants and the functioning of the judiciary, amendments to the Higher Education Law that included provisions for a student amnesty, amendments to the Child Protection Law, and legislation aimed at improving the rights of the families of terror victims and veterans.

A presidential memorandum concerning the extension of the Turkish Armed Forces’ mission in Somalia for another two years was also approved by the General Assembly. In addition, the Law Approving the Agreement between Türkiye and the Secretariats of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement on the 31st Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the 21st Session of the Conference of the Parties Serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol, the 8th Session of the Conference of the Parties Serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement, the Sessions of the Subsidiary Bodies, and Other UNFCCC Meetings was adopted.

During the legislative year, the General Assembly enacted 21 bills concerning, among other matters, traffic fines, the extension of paid maternity leave, agriculture and forestry, the security forces, tax regulations and judicial packages, as well as 15 international agreements.

Parliamentary resolutions concerning attacks on humanitarian aid flotillas heading to Gaza and the armed intervention carried out by the Israeli military against the Global Sumud Flotilla were unanimously adopted by the General Assembly.

Presidential memoranda concerning the extension of the deployment periods of Turkish troops were also approved: the mission in Lebanon was extended by two years, those in Iraq and Syria by three years, the mission in Libya by 24 months, the mission in the Gulf of Aden by one year, and the mission in Somalia by two years.