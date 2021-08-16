Turkey is closely following the ongoing developments in Afghanistan after the country descended into chaos following the Taliban’s takeover and President Ashraf Ghani’s escape on Sunday, according to Defense Ministry sources.

A meeting held over videoconference led by Defense Minister Hulusi Akar took place Monday, the sources said, adding that the commander of the Turkish troops in Afghanistan, Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler and Commander of the Turkish Air Forces Gen. Hasan Küçükakyüz also attended the meeting.

The commander briefed Turkish officials about the situation on the ground in Afghanistan, while Akar said the safety of personnel in Kabul is a priority for Turkey and all precautions have been taken to ensure this.

On Sunday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Turkey will do everything in its power to help Afghanistan reach stability as soon as possible.

Turkey has been facing a surge of irregular migrants from the war-torn country.

Concerns have risen over a possible spike in refugees from Afghanistan due to the United States' pullout from that country after two decades.

Video footage has shown large groups of refugees in the border area with Iran, although the Turkish government says there has been no surge yet in numbers.

Turkey, which hosts around 4 million refugees, is currently building new security measures on its eastern border, including a wall along parts of the 300-kilometer (186-mile) border. Afghans are believed to be the second-largest refugee community after Syrians.

The Taliban have pressed a sweeping offensive across Afghanistan in recent months, capitalizing on the last stages of the U.S. troop withdrawal, due to be completed by the end of August, and raising fears of a potential humanitarian crisis.

The United Nations recently estimated half of Afghanistan's 39 million people are in need of aid, and called on the international community to maintain financial support for the country.