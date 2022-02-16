Turkey's justice and foreign ministries, as well as the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will host a two-day conference to discuss human rights violations faced by Muslims across the world on Wednesday.

In a statement, the organizers said that the conference aims to "establish a multi-stakeholder dialogue to objectively analyze to counter growing acts of Islamophobia and discrimination against Muslims in different parts of the world, as well as to identify practical ways and means to protect and promote the rights of Muslim communities and minorities."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to address the event via video conferencing.

During the discussions, the organizers said, the participants will "seek to trace the roots and practices of discriminatory behavior and policies against Muslim communities to understand the context in which Islamophobia has developed and the role it plays in undermining their human rights."

International experts on the subject, government representatives, human rights institutions, civil society, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and academia will participate.

"Participants are expected to have an open and in-depth discussion on existing practices, policies and behaviors that have led to increased discrimination against Islam and Muslims," the statement said.

Turkish officials have criticized their Western counterparts for remaining indifferent to anti-Muslim sentiment and fueling such ideology as experts believe the country can lead the fight. They have continuously called on world leaders to take action to stop the demonization of Muslims and have been taking action to tackle the growing problem.

President Erdoğan said earlier this year that Western countries insist on not taking measures against growing anti-Islam sentiment. Erdoğan also called on Turkish institutions to take action on issues related to Muslims and Turks in these countries. Some European countries, particularly France, have embraced a hostile stance against Muslims in recent years.