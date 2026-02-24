The deputy foreign minister Monday urged the international community not to remain silent in the face of the genocide in Gaza continuing "in front of our eyes," warning that the global human rights system is under mounting strain amid deep geopolitical fractures.

Mehmet Kemal Bozay, Türkiye’s deputy foreign minister and head of European Union affairs, delivered a video message at the opening of the 61st session of the U.N. Human Rights Council (HRC), saying the world was witnessing “an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023.

“Gaza has witnessed an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe since Oct. 7, 2023,” Bozay said. “The magnitude of civilian suffering, the widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure and the continuous obstruction of humanitarian aid constitute grave violations of international human rights.”

He added that the council “must not remain silent in the face of a genocide taking place in front of our eyes.”

Bozay said the international community bears responsibility to actively support recovery and reconstruction efforts in Gaza and argued that a just and lasting peace can only be achieved through the establishment of an independent, sovereign and unified Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He stressed that peace and security in the region cannot be considered separately from Israel’s full compliance with international law.

According to figures from the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, at least 72,045 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 171,686 injured since Israel's genocidal attacks began.

Those numbers include people who died because hospitals shut down, medicine ran out and water systems failed due to Israel's blockade.

Since the cease-fire took hold between Hamas and Israel, about 611 Palestinians have been killed and 1,630 injured through Feb. 19, 2026, including casualties from Israeli airstrikes, shelling and gunfire.

Israeli forces continue to occupy an estimated 53% to 58% of Gaza, restricting access to farmland, infrastructure and humanitarian facilities.

Addressing broader global challenges, Bozay said the international system is undergoing a profound transformation, with multilateralism increasingly under pressure and collective action becoming more difficult. In that context, he said, preserving and strengthening the Human Rights Council is indispensable.

Turning to Syria, Bozay said there is a window of opportunity to establish sustainable stability and prosperity. He noted that recent developments on the ground have increased hopes for a unified Syria and said the Syrian government’s comprehensive approach, including efforts to embrace different segments of society and develop accountability mechanisms that respect human rights, has been positively received.

He called on all stakeholders to exercise restraint and support social cohesion measures so as not to undermine the vision of a unified Syria, adding that Türkiye will remain a supportive partner for stability, security and economic development there.

Bozay also addressed the long-standing Cyprus dispute, saying Turkish Cypriots were forcibly deprived of their inherent rights in 1963 when the Greek Cypriots usurped control of the 1960 partnership state. He called for an end to the inhumane embargoes and unjust isolation imposed on Turkish Cypriots and urged the international community to reaffirm their “sovereign equality and equal international status.”

On the war between Russia and Ukraine, Bozay said diplomacy and negotiations remain the only viable path to the "tragic conflict." He also pointed to the "historic opportunity for lasting peace in the South Caucasus," saying steps taken between Azerbaijan and Armenia have strengthened hopes for durable stability. Türkiye, he added, is continuing its normalization process with Armenia.

Bozay expressed support for regional and international initiatives aimed at ending the conflict in Sudan, alleviating human suffering and preserving the country’s unity and security. He said Afghanistan continues to face deep humanitarian and human rights challenges that require sustainable and constructive international engagement, and called for a lasting solution to the Rohingya crisis to ensure the voluntary, safe and dignified return of displaced people to their homeland.

Moreover, he said Türkiye is continuing dialogue with China regarding the Uyghur Turks and warned that anti-Muslim hatred, racism, xenophobia and far-right hate speech are on the rise globally. Bozay said U.N. Human Rights Council Resolution 16/18 remains a balanced and effective framework for action against intolerance.

As one of the world’s leading refugee-hosting countries, Bozay said Türkiye fulfills its responsibilities with common sense and respect for human rights.

International solidarity, responsibility-sharing and equitable burden-sharing on migration and refugees are not optional but essential, he added, pledging that Türkiye will continue to advocate for international law, human rights and human dignity for all.