Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said Thursday that civil society organizations must operate transparently and remain subject to legal oversight regarding an ongoing investigation into the Ahbap charity, while authorities continue a probe into alleged financial crimes involving several members of the organization.

Speaking at the Judicial Evaluation Meeting attended by chief public prosecutors and heads of judicial commissions from all 81 provinces, Gürlek emphasized that no organization operating on public trust is exempt from state oversight.

“Civil society cannot serve as a shield from legal scrutiny, arbitrary conduct or the management of public trust without accountability,” Gürlek said. “The spirit of solidarity cannot be abused. For nongovernmental organizations, transparency is not a matter of preference but a legal and moral obligation.”

The minister said the investigation into allegations concerning the use of donations collected through civil society activities demonstrates the state's commitment to protecting public trust. He added that organizations working alongside the government during disasters and humanitarian crises remain valuable partners, but stressed that every donation must be fully accountable.

Gürlek also noted judicial authorities would conduct the investigation impartially and on the basis of evidence, rejecting attempts to influence the courts through social media campaigns or political pressure.

His remarks came days after prosecutors overseeing the Ahbap investigation announced the arrest of 14 suspects, including the charity's founder, musician Haluk Levent.

According to the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, 25 suspects were referred to court following an investigation coordinated by the Financial Crimes Division of the Istanbul Police Department into allegations including establishing a criminal organization, aggravated fraud and laundering proceeds of crime.

Prosecutors said financial crime investigators examined banking records, Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) reports, account transactions and surveillance findings. Authorities alleged that several suspects conducted financial transactions inconsistent with their declared income, transferred large sums of money among themselves, lost substantial amounts through betting activities and carried out multiple property transfers within a short period.

Nineteen suspects were referred to court with requests for arrest, while six were referred under judicial control measures. Courts ordered the arrest of 14 suspects.

Crackdown on organized crime

Moreover, the minister also pledged to intensify the government's fight against organized crime groups and illegal betting networks, remarking that authorities will target both criminal organizations and their financial infrastructure.

He said authorities would not tolerate criminal groups that recruit children and young people, spread fear in neighborhoods, or glorify violence and firearms. Beyond arresting gang leaders and members, prosecutors are also investigating criminal organizations' financial resources, weapons supply networks and assets obtained through drug trafficking and other illicit activities.

"We will not leave our streets to criminal organizations," Gürlek stressed, adding that close coordination between prosecutors and law enforcement agencies has helped narrow the operational space of street gangs and disrupt their funding sources.

Gürlek also described illegal betting and online gambling as a multidimensional threat that harms families, fuels addiction among young people and provides financing for organized crime.

He said the government's strategy extends beyond prosecuting suspects to dismantling the financial networks behind the operations. Authorities are strengthening measures to prevent bank accounts and mobile phone lines from being used for criminal purposes, reinforcing cybercrime investigation units within prosecutors' offices and closely monitoring financial flows involving cryptocurrencies, electronic payment institutions and social media advertisements.

The minister said authorities remain committed to exposing the financial structures behind illegal betting operations and confiscating proceeds generated through criminal activity.

Fight against FETÖ

During his speech, Gürlek reaffirmed the government's commitment to combating the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), saying authorities would maintain investigations into the group's current structure, financial resources, clandestine networks, safe houses and overseas connections, stressing that all judicial proceedings would be based on concrete evidence and respect the right to a fair trial.

He described FETÖ as more than a terrorist group, accusing it of infiltrating state institutions and attempting to manipulate the judiciary, education system and security apparatus for its own interests.

"The Republic of Türkiye will never allow any tutelage, parallel structure or terrorist group to prevail over the will of the nation," he said.

Modernizing judiciary

The minister also highlighted recent reforms aimed at improving the efficiency of the judicial system, citing investments in new courthouse facilities and digital platforms, including the National Judiciary Informatics System (UYAP), e-hearings and the Video Conference System (SEGBİS).

Gürlek said amendments to the execution of sentences were introduced to address public concerns over perceived impunity, including requirements that offenders serve a minimum portion of their prison terms before becoming eligible for supervised release and revised sentencing rules for repeat offenders.

He said the reforms are intended to strengthen public confidence in the justice system while ensuring effective investigations, fair trials, protection of victims' rights and the rehabilitation of convicted offenders.