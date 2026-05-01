A draft report by a Turkish parliamentary subcommittee says violence and bullying against children should be treated as a “national security” issue, calling for a broad set of measures in schools, families, the media and digital platforms.

The draft was prepared by a subcommittee under Parliament’s Petitions Committee after two women applied to the committee seeking action over bullying their children faced at school. The Subcommittee on Investigating Peer Bullying in Primary and Secondary Education Institutions and Determining Possible Measures was later established to examine the issue.

Chaired by ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) lawmaker Yıldız Konal Süslü, the panel completed a 308-page draft report made up of 10 main sections. The report was prepared after consultations with the ministries of education, health, justice, interior, and family and social services, as well as Türkiye’s Radio and Television Supreme Council, the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK), civil society groups and schools.

The report said efforts to combat peer bullying require a comprehensive approach covering educational, administrative and legal processes. It recommended clarifying the responsibilities of educational institutions, strengthening guidance and psychosocial support systems, involving parents more closely, expanding restorative justice practices and taking into account the role of media and digital platforms.

Promoting peer kindness

One of the report’s notable recommendations was the use of the term “peer kindness” instead of “peer bullying” in prevention work. The report said the language used in anti-bullying efforts has a significant effect on children and behavioral norms in schools.

It said using a more positive and supportive term could help encourage behavioral change and support communication based on empathy, respect and tolerance. The report recommended integrating the concept into guidance programs, school activities and awareness campaigns.

The report also emphasized the importance of improving physical conditions in schools to prevent bullying. It said overcrowded classrooms make it harder to supervise students and reduce teachers’ ability to monitor individual pupils and identify signs of bullying.

For that reason, the report recommended reducing class sizes to “reasonable and manageable” levels.

It also advised expanding restrictions on cellphone use in schools, in line with a circular issued by the Education Ministry, to help prevent cyberbullying and reduce distraction.

The report also said studies show that bullying behavior can increase the risk of involvement in crime and violence later in life. It recommended that police and gendarmerie units carry out educational activities in schools to inform children about the security consequences of violence and bullying, complaint mechanisms and the risks of involvement in crime.

The draft also included recommendations for parents. It proposed introducing a “Parent Academy” model in schools, saying training for parents should not remain limited to theoretical information but should include practical and participatory methods.

It stressed that fathers’ involvement in children’s social and emotional development is critical to preventing violence and bullying.

It also called for encouraging media organizations, digital content producers and platforms to create films, series, animations and social media content that offer positive role models, strengthen healthy peer relations and highlight empathy, inclusion and cooperation.

Moreover, the Education Ministry data also included in the report that 15,735 students received disciplinary penalties based on violence in the 2018-2019 school year. The figure was 287 in 2019-2020, 25,020 in 2020-2021, 14,766 in 2021-2022 and 20,039 in 2022-2023.

“Violence and bullying against children should be addressed as a national security issue,” the report said, adding that preventing violence, bullying and discriminatory behavior is essential not only for children’s individual well-being but also for building a healthy, productive and cohesive society.