Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney described Türkiye as a critical NATO ally and a major regional power on Friday, highlighting Ottawa's interest in strengthening bilateral relations with Ankara.

Speaking to reporters in Toronto, Carney stressed Türkiye plays a strategic role across a broad geography stretching from the Balkans to the Middle East and the Caucasus.

“Türkiye is an incredibly important strategic country and a NATO ally,” Carney said. “From the Balkans to the Middle East, the Caucasus and beyond, Türkiye is one of the most important strategic partners and powers in the region.”

Carney also signaled plans to expand engagement between the two countries, saying efforts to deepen bilateral ties are underway despite being at an early stage.

The Canadian leader said he plans to travel to Türkiye next month for the 2026 NATO summit in Ankara, where alliance leaders are expected to discuss regional security challenges, defense cooperation and transatlantic priorities.

Carney added that he is likely to make another visit to Türkiye later this year, underscoring Canada's interest in maintaining closer dialogue with Ankara on regional and international issues.

The remarks come as NATO allies seek to strengthen cooperation in response to evolving security challenges across Europe, the Middle East and neighboring regions.

On April 15, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan invited Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to the upcoming NATO and COP31 summits in Ankara while highlighting strong cooperation potential in defense, energy and aviation, the Presidential Communications Directorate said.

In a phone call with Carney, Erdoğan stressed that Türkiye places great importance on advancing ties with Canada and pointed to significant opportunities for cooperation, particularly in the defense industry, energy and air transportation sectors.

The president also reaffirmed Türkiye’s continued efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region, noting that Ankara and Ottawa share aligned views on many global and regional issues.