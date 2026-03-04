Turkish authorities have detained 184 suspects, arresting 22 in nationwide operations targeting the Daesh terrorist group, the Interior Ministry announced Wednesday.

According to a statement shared on the ministry’s social media accounts, the arrests were carried out during coordinated operations conducted over the past two weeks across 35 provinces including Istanbul, Izmir, Ankara and Eskişehir.

The suspects were identified as individuals who previously operated within Daesh, were wanted on various charges, or were found to have provided financial support to the group.

The operations were coordinated by the Interior Ministry along with the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), the General Directorate of Security’s Intelligence Department, the Counterterrorism Department and local chief public prosecutors’ offices.

Authorities said 22 of the suspects have been formally arrested by courts, while judicial control measures were imposed on 33 others.

Legal procedures for the remaining detainees are ongoing.

During the raids, security forces also seized eight unlicensed handguns, one shotgun and numerous digital materials and documents linked to the terrorist group.

Officials said counterterrorism operations targeting Daesh networks and financing structures will continue across the country.

The statement also praised the efforts of the relevant departments, the MIT, public prosecutors’ offices and police officers involved in the operations.

Türkiye considers the Daesh terrorist group one of the biggest threats to the country’s security and peace, as the group faces nationwide raids, and was one of the first countries to declare it a terrorist group in 2013

On Dec. 29, 2025, three police officers were killed as they raided a house in Yalova in northwestern Türkiye, where Daesh members were hiding. Six Daesh members were killed in the shootout.

The indictment on the incident says six men killed in the shootout were linked to other Daesh suspects who plotted to kill Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Yalova official Umut Güçlü. Security forces have arrested 66 people in operations against Daesh after the deadly shootout. The indictment says four among six killed Daesh terrorists were siblings and they also planned to kill their father, whom they declared an “infidel.”