Another family who has been protesting the abduction of their son by the PKK terrorists in front of the pro-PKK Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) headquarters in Diyarbakır has reunited with their son, Demirören News Agency (DHA) said Thursday.

Mother Selma Han, originally from the Varto district of Muş province, has been protesting her 29-year-old son Onur Han’s recruitment by the terrorists since Aug. 18, 2019.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu announced Wednesday that one of the five surrendered terrorists was Onur Han.

He is expected to reunite with his parents at Diyarbakır Gendarmerie Command later on Thursday.

The Han family will be the 23rd family to reunite with their children abducted by the PKK terrorists.

A group of families has been staging a sit-in protest in front of the HDP demanding the return of their sons and daughters, who were recruited to fight for the terrorists.

The HDP is accused by the government of having links to the PKK. The protesting mothers claim the party is responsible for kidnapping or tricking their children into joining the terrorist group.

The HDP, long facing public reaction and judicial probes over its ties to the PKK, is under pressure from this growing civilian protest movement. Various groups from around Turkey have supported the Kurdish mothers in their cause, with many paying visits to show their support.

The protest started when Hacire Akar turned up at the doorstep of the HDP’s Diyarbakır office one night after her son was abducted by the PKK. A week later, on Sept. 3, 2019, families inspired by Akar transformed her solo stance into a collective sit-in protest.

Akar’s son Mehmet returned home on Aug. 24, giving hope to the other families.