Three YPG/PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces near the border, the Interior Ministry said Thursday.

The Gendarmerie General Command and Turkish police persuaded the terrorists to lay down their arms, the ministry said.

They joined the terrorist group between 2005-2015 and participated in terrorist activities in Iraq and Syria.

The total number of terrorists who surrendered since January has reached 71, the ministry said.

Turkey’s counterterrorism efforts continue decisively in coordination between the Turkish Armed Forces, National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Gendarmerie General Command and the police force.

Over the last four years, the number of PKK terrorists in Turkey has plunged 83%.

The dissolution of the PKK has accelerated due to Turkey's successful counterterrorism operations and strategies both at home and abroad. In recent years, Turkey has seen record numbers of PKK terrorists giving themselves up in the face of determined domestic and cross-border counterterrorism operations.

Once the terrorists surrender, they are provided with many opportunities, including the right to education and the freedom to live without fear of oppression. They are not ill-treated, can contact their families freely and are provided with essential judicial assistance. The Turkish state offers a variety of services to ensure their social reintegration.

According to some former terrorists, PKK ringleaders risk the lives of others to save their own and threaten those planning to surrender with torture.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence.

The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union. Its terror campaign against Turkey has lasted more than 40 years.