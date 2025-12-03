President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday reiterated his commitment to terror-free Türkiye initiative launched by government ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) chair Devlet Bahçeli.

Addressing a parliamentary group meeting of Justice and Development Party (AK Party), Erdoğan said they had the same will they had in the past to realize the terror-free Türkiye or disarmament of terrorist group PKK.

“People’s Alliance shares the same goal and views and Allah willing, we will achieve terror-free Türkiye goal this time. We take political risk, vital risk to end a decades-old scourge of terrorism,” he said.

Erdoğan also criticized a statement by the office of Iraqi Kurdish politician Massoud Barzani describing Bahçeli as a “fascist.” Disrespectful statement against our ally Mr. Bahçeli (by Barzani’s office) is unacceptable,” he said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...