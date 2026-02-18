The National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Committee of Parliament began a voting process on a draft report for the terror-free Türkiye initiative on Wednesday.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, who also serves as the chair of the committee, said the report is a cornerstone in the initiative that aims for the full dissolution of the terrorist group PKK.

The 60-page report includes recommendations for Parliament for future legislative steps to facilitate the process. Among them are legal reforms that will go hand in hand with the PKK’s moves to get rid of its weapons and fully dissolve itself. Reform proposals urge the judiciary to review current legislation and suggest more compliance with the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) and Constitutional Court rulings. The report, whose parts were published in Turkish media earlier this week, is portrayed as a guide for strengthening democracy in Türkiye and ensuring the elimination of PKK terrorism.

The committee ⁠was formed in August ‌2025 to support a potential new phase in ​efforts to end ⁠the campaign of terrorism that has killed more ⁠than 40,000 people and stymied economic ⁠development.