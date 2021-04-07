YPG terrorists in northern Syria carried out a terrorist attack against Turkish security forces late Wednesday, leaving two soldiers dead and prompting a heavy retaliation by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).

Security sources said in a statement that the Turkish military responded to the terrorist attack and killed three terrorists in clashes.

Sources also added that the clashes took place in the Olive Branch operation area.

The region has seen tensions rising recently, as the Turkish military destroyed YPG targets in northern Syria late last month after rockets fired by the terrorists from across the Syrian border landed in the southern Turkish province of Kilis.

Since the beginning of Turkey’s counterterrorism operations to clear YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from northwestern Syria’s Afrin, terrorists have indiscriminately targeted the border provinces of Kilis and Hatay’s Reyhanlı district with rockets, killing and injuring civilians.

Starting in 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria – the Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019) operations – to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.